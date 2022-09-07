Goodfellas Bagel Deli Now Open Inside Capital City Market

Grand Rapids, Mich. – Goodfellas Bagel Deli – known for its unique sandwiches on the “finest bagels” – is now open inside Capital City Market, the neighborhood market opened by Meijer in October 2020 at the corner of Michigan Ave. and Larch St. in downtown Lansing.

The move to Capital City Market marks the deli’s second location, which features exclusive menu and convenience offerings, Store Manager Robert Lajcaj said.

“Identifying and cultivating local partnerships is part of the fabric that makes our small format stores so unique,” Lajcaj said. “I’ve ordered sandwiches from Goodfellas numerous times over the years, and I’ve been continuously impressed with not only the quality of food but the attention given to their customers. I’m excited to see them grow within our store.”

Goodfellas Bagel Deli is a bagel shop that opened in 2019 in downtown Lansing, about a block away from Capital City Market. It specializes in unique and traditional bagel sandwiches made with fresh ingredients, some of which are sourced locally, including Cochran Bros., which distributes fresh baked breads.

“I really enjoy the team at Capital City Market and I’m looking forward to the new doors this partnership has already started to open for my business,” said Adrian Joseph, Owner of Goodfellas. “We’ve done a good job of creating a really solid fan base, and now we’ll be able to do so much more.”

At Capital City Market, customers have the opportunity to:

Order off the deli’s everyday breakfast menu all day, or its expanded lunch and dinner menu

Conveniently order at the deli and quickly sit down to eat it at the market’s café

Purchase hot or cold grab-and-go sandwiches

Place bulk orders to go

Utilize free parking behind the market off Michigan Ave. or Larch St.

Capital City Market is a 37,000-square-foot store that features a vast assortment of fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat and deli offerings; Meijer and national brand products; and thousands of local, artisan items, including Reputation Beverage Company, Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecake and Round Lake Produce. It boasts an extensive beer, wine and liquor counter featuring a rolling ladder; and an expansive international food aisle with eight ethnic backgrounds, including Middle Eastern, kosher, Hispanic, European and Asian foods.

About Capital City Market

Capital City Market is a new neighborhood grocery store operated by Meijer that focuses on bringing fresh food and value to customers in a market-like setting. It resides on the first floor of the mixed-use BLOCK600 development at the intersection of Michigan Ave. and Larch St. in downtown Lansing. Capital City Market will provide residents and businesses alike access to fresh food and easily accessible convenience items in a one-of-a-kind store.