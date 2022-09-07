RLS Wins Top Food Chain Technology Award for Cold Chain Solutions

(Newfield, New Jersey) – RLS Logistics, a leading 3PL company and cold chain solutions provider, announced today it was named among Food Shippers of America’s Top Food Chain Technology Companies for its advancements within their customer platform Anello® and plans to improve the customer experience at RLS.

“We are honored to win our first technology award here at RLS! Anello® is a home-grown proprietary tool that we launched in 2019 to ensure our customers could make data driven decisions at their companies easier,” said Ron Pack, Vice President, Technology, RLS Logistics. “Since then, we have expanded on key performance charts and added an LTL rating tool that allows our customers to quote LTL shipments within seconds.”

The platform provides customers with real-time cold storage inventory control, just-in-time order management, productivity tracking, document retrieval, and customized reporting. The robust technology platform allows RLS customers to customize dashboards to view KPIs that will drive better business decisions.

Pack explained that the team is currently working on automated quarterly business reviews within Anello®, where customers will receive an RLS business review in their inboxes for any meeting at their company.

“It is a collaborative effort to ensure we are meeting our customers’ needs as technology advances,” said John Gaudet, Vice President, Business Development, RLS Logistics. “We also review how we can advance technology at our warehouses and for transportation. We hope to have our carrier portal accessible to our network by the end of next year!”

Discover a data driven 3PL company that never stops working for the betterment of your business. Connect with an RLS Business Development team member today.

ABOUT RLS LOGISTICS: Headquartered in Newfield, NJ, RLS Logistics is a family-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in value-added cold chain solutions, including LTL and FTL transportation, cold storage warehousing, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and managed by the Leo family for over 50 years and has grown into a leading integrated cold chain 3PL. For more information, visit https://www.rlslogistics.com/