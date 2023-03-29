Grande Cheese Company Announces Acquisition of The Cheese Plant in Chilton, Wisconsin

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin – Grande Cheese Company, an Italian cheese manufacturer, has announced the acquisition of the former Foremost Farms Cheese Plant in Chilton, Wisconsin.

Built in the 1940s, the Chilton Plant produced Italian cheeses and was sold into the food services market. The Chilton Plant will further enhance Grande’s manufacturing capabilities.

“Over the past several years, we have explored opportunities to develop our manufacturing network through expansion of our existing facilities as well as the prospect of either building and/or retrofitting an existing dairy facility. The Chilton property will undoubtedly help us meet our obligation to support a growing and thriving business and those who are a part of the Grande family – including Producers, Foodservice Operators and Distributors, CIG Customers, and Stakeholders. The addition of this facility also continues to build on our

commitment to financial security and development opportunities for current and future generations of Associates and their families.” ~ Todd H. Koss, Chief Executive Officer

This transaction was facilitated by Bob Wolter of CBS-Global, representing Grande Cheese Company.

Additional information on the CBS-Global’s company achievements, services provided, leadership or history can be found on the website: http://www.cbs-global.com.