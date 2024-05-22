Grillo’s Pickles has unveiled new packaging to prevent spillage. It’s gone viral.

Pickle fans, rejoice: Diving into a fresh jar of Grillo’s spears is about to get a whole lot easier.

The Westwood-based pickle company recently unveiled new twist-top packaging, designed to sidestep the vinegary spillage common with its previous containers, which required snackers to break off a plastic tab before popping open the lid.

The new packaging was announced on April 1 — timing that resulted in some pickle aficionados thinking it was a prank — and it is currently being rolled out in stores, starting with the brand’s 32 ounce dill spears, hot spears, and dill chips.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Boston Globe