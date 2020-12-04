Health Food Innovator Edward & Sons Offers Line of Vegan, Gluten-Free & Non-GMO Carino Wafer Rolls

Edward & Sons Trading Company (www.edwardandsons.com), a pioneer in the natural foods industry that introduced Miso-Cup® instant soup and gluten-free Brown Rice Snaps® to American consumers, is offering consumers a delectably festive and wholesome line of treats: Carino™ Cocoa Crème Wafer Rolls and Carino™ Hazelnut Wafer Rolls.

Carino™ Cocoa Creme Wafer Rolls and Carino™ Hazelnut Wafer Rolls are crisp rolled wafers filled with creamy centers, crafted from wholesome kosher ingredients, and free from dairy and gluten. You can enjoy them with a favorite tea or coffee or as a tasty finish to any meal. Both varieties of Edward & Sons’ Carino™ Wafer Rolls are vegan, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Sold at health food and other retail markets nationwide, the new wafer rolls can currently be purchased on the Edward & Sons site (https://store.edwardandsons.com/collections/carino-wafer-rolls) or on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Edward-Sons-Carino-Cocoa-Wafer/dp/B07KGTJ3QP/ref=sr_1_2_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1544111129&sr=8-2&keywords=carino+wafer+rolls).

A History of Firsts

In addition to Miso-Cup soup and Baked Brown Rice Snaps, Edward & Sons has been first-to-market with numerous forward-looking products over the past 40-plus years, including canned coconut milk, hearts of palm, pineapple chunks and mandarin oranges, Worcestershire sauce, croutons, panko, ice cream cones and many more.

Indeed, Joel and his team have successfully developed so many different products over these past 40 years that they’ve chosen to create subsidiary brands to market and distinguish them all, including the aforementioned Edward & Sons®, Native Forest®, Let’s Do Organic®, and Let’s Do Gluten-Free®, as well as More Than Fair®, Nature Factor®, Road’s End Organics®, Premier Japan® and The Wizard’s®.

Regardless of the brand name on the package, however, all products under the Edward & Sons umbrella are defined by the company’s longstanding commitment to excellent vegetarian food and to its enduring motto: Convenience Without Compromise.®

For more information, please visit www.edwardandsons.com.