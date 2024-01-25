Home Chef Debuts Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Wings in Kroger Stores

Home Chef January 25, 2024

Thanks to a new partnership with McCormick, fans of the #1 Hot Sauce in the World*, Frank’s RedHot®, can now find the beloved Buffalo Wing sauce on NEW Home Chef chicken wings in select stores in the Kroger family nationwide. This is the first time the iconic hot sauce can be found on ready-to-eat wings in grocery stores.

Available in one-pound bone-in or boneless packs, Home Chef’s new prepared wings are in the deli department of Kroger family stores (Kroger, Ralphs, QFC, Dillons, and more!). In addition to the spicy Frank’s RedHot Buffalo wings, Home Chef also now offers a smoky, sweet option made with Cattlemen’s BBQ Sauce® as part of the collaboration. 

Perfect for easy entertaining or a simple, ready-to-eat meal, these two new Home Chef wings are convenient, crispy crowd-pleasers. Home Chef is offering $1 off all wings through 3/2 (that’s $7.99 for a 1lb of wings), so head to your local store in the Kroger family today to buy them today.

To celebrate Hot Sauce Day, Home Chef, Frank’s RedHot, & Cattlemen’s are giving away saucy swag to one lucky wing-lover. The prize includes a Yeti cooler bag for your snack-toting needs, a Cattlemen’s bottle opener, spatula, and hat, and a Frank’s RedHot tee. And last but not least, a $100 gift card to your local Kroger family store so you can stock up on Home Chef’s new Frank’s RedHot Buffalo and Cattlemen’s BBQ wings. Enter to win via Home Chef’s TikTok by commenting your favorite way to use Frank’s RedHot or Cattlemen’s BBQ sauces by 1/26. 

