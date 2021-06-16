How the Stinkiest Cheese in The UK is Made

In the family of smelly cheeses, there are probably only a few that will really make you go – uh, ooh! Well, I have no doubt. For me, Stinking Bishop beats them all.

Crowned the smelliest cheese in the UK, Stinking Bishop gets its distinctive smell thanks to perry, which is a pear cider used to wash the rind of the cheese.

The result? A moldy exterior, a squidgy texture, and an everlasting pungent smell. We’re in the pear orchards of Dymock, Gloucestershire, England, at the home of Stinking Bishop. It is from the fruits of these trees that the infamous perry cider is made. But while the perry gives the cheese its distinctive smell, I’m curious, will the cheese taste as strong as it smells? We’re here to find out.

