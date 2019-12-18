Is Your Holiday Cheeseboard… Bored?

TORONTO – Cheeseboards are the number one appetizer served at holiday parties across Canada, yet few hosts ever stray from the conventional fruit, jam, meat and cracker staples. Enter four of the country’s top pastry design artists, who joined forces to show Canadians how to elevate their cheeseboard game this holiday season.

These experts channelled their artistry into more than just sweets, creating show-stopping cheeseboards that not only thrill the senses, but inspire conversations and connections around the table.

From wreaths and menorahs to “Cheesemas” trees and ornaments, these chefs created stunning masterpieces featuring their favourite cheeses from Castello, perfectly paired with festive ingredients.

Laura Girolami, owner of YUM Creations in Montreal sees Christmas through the eyes of her children, so she crafted a cheeseboard inspired by them called “O’ Cheesemas Tree, O’ Cheesemas Tree.” The best part is that it’s easy enough for a child to make! Each bough of Laura’s tree features a different cheese including the thick and velvety Brie and sweet and tangy Tickler, two of her kids’ favourites.

Vanessa Baudanza, co-owner of The Rolling Pin in Toronto created a cheeseboard that will surely get the Rabbi’s blessing. Perfect for Hanukkah celebrations, Vanessa built a menorah from cheese along with flavourful pairings like fennel, almond brittle, and crystallized ginger. Her featured cheese in this creation is Castello’s sharp blue cheese because it’s one of her favourites and in Judaism, the colour blue represents divination.

In Calgary, Lynette MacDonald from SWIRL Cakes took inspiration from an iconic decoration that welcomes everyone at the front door, the holiday wreath. Affectionately named A-Wreath-a Franklin, this cheeseboard deserves respect! Sweet in design and taste, Lynette’s wreath features Castello’s Pineapple Cream Cheese with its notes of butter, marzipan and warm syrup, adorned with fresh basil leaves, blackberries and crackers.

Mimi Cheung, the Vancouver creator of @indulgewithmimi, found inspiration hanging from her Christmas tree. Her sweet and savoury cheeseboard was modelled after bejewelled ornaments, sparkling with colourful ingredients like macarons, foil-wrapped chocolates, and crystal glasses filled with champagne panna cotta. Her star cheese was an easy decision, because Castello’s Aged Havarti boasts small crystals, which contribute to both the overall taste and bejewelled experience.