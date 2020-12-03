Ithaca Hummus Announces New Distribution in Sprouts Farmers Market Nationwide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ithaca Hummus, America’s fastest-growing hummus brand, today announced four of its best-selling hummus varieties will be available in Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide. The addition of more than 350 Sprouts locations brings the brand’s total distribution to over 6,500 stores nationwide.

“Sprouts Farmers Market is committed to offering consumers a curated assortment of better-for-you products, and we are honored to partner with them in service of that mission,” says Chris Kirby, Founder and CEO of Ithaca Hummus. “We have positioned Ithaca Hummus to drive hummus towards a second surge of growth in the American diet as the plant-based trend continues to gain momentum. Our goal is to grow the category, and we do that by bringing lapsed users back to the shelf and trading up non-Ithaca users to our premium brand. We are grateful to Sprouts for believing in us and for giving us an opportunity to expand our distribution.”

Superior flavor is easy to claim, but Ithaca Hummus is a brand that truly delivers. The brand does this by using only clean ingredients and none of the industrial additives found in most other products in the category. It is a simple brand promise reinforced at every consumer touchpoint, from highly differentiated, ingredient-focused packaging to their tagline: “Taste hummus for the first time, even if it’s your hundredth time.” The brand’s Lemon Garlic, Lemon Dill, Classic, and Lemon Beet hummus flavors are now available in more than 350 Sprouts Farmers Markets across the country, offering consumers more healthy options when grocery shopping. The four flavors will be available for $4.99 each.

The intense flavor of Ithaca Hummus comes from cold pressed, real-food ingredients like fresh lemons and raw garlic. In 2017, when the company took steps to commercialize its chef-designed line of hummus, they developed a proprietary cold process to maintain the maximum flavor of the fresh ingredients. Rather than using preservatives and thermal processing, Ithaca Hummus creates its hummus via a cold process through HPP, which extends shelf life and allows for a restaurant-quality, fresh taste and texture.

About Ithaca Hummus

Created in 2013 by chef, Chris Kirby, Ithaca Hummus started out as a stand at the Ithaca Farmer’s Market and quickly grew to become the fastest growing hummus brand in America. Ithaca Hummus is made using quality, real-food ingredients and uses High Pressure Processing to keep the ingredients fresh and full of nutrients. The brand offers seven chef-inspired varieties that each showcase bold, intense flavors, including: Lemon Garlic, Lemon Dill, Classic, Lemon Beet, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive and Smoked Chipotle. Ithaca Hummus can be found in over 6,500 stores nationwide in a variety of premium, natural and conventional retailers such as Wegman’s, Whole Foods, Publix, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Food Lion, Stop and Shop, Gelson’s and The Fresh Market. For more information, visit www.ithacahummus.com.