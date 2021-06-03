Jewel-Osco Voluntarily Recalls Swedish Meatballs in Cooperation with King’s Command Foods, LLC Due to Possible Undeclared Food Allergen

Jewel-Osco Deli June 3, 2021

ITASCA, Ill.- Jewel-Osco, in cooperation with its supplier King’s Command Foods, LLC, has voluntarily recalled Swedish Meatballs sold behind the glass in the deli department due to a possible inclusion of egg, an undeclared food allergen. The problem was discovered when the supplier determined that egg, an allergen-containing ingredient, may have comingled with the recalled products that do not normally contain the identified allergen.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and to dispose of it or return it to their local store for a full refund.

The voluntary Swedish Meatball recall affects the following products in stores from the states listed below.

Product NamePackagingUPCSell thru dateStore NamesStates
Jewel OscoSwedish Meatballs BTGSold in a clear plastic cup and lid with a scale label wrapped around the side21326200000Sell Thru date up to and including Jun. 01. 21Jewel-OscoIllinois, Indiana, and Iowa 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Customers with questions may contact the King’s Command Foods, LLC hotline at 1-800-829-2838 anytime. If you leave a message with a phone number, you will receive a return call. Customers can also contact Jewel-Osco at 1-877-723-3929 anytime.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Albertsons Companies Debuts Automated Grocery PickUp Kiosk at Jewel-Osco Store in Chicago

Albertsons Companies Retail & FoodService January 8, 2021

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) today announced that it is the first American grocer to pilot an automated and contactless grocery PickUp kiosk. The kiosk, located at one of its Jewel-Osco stores in Chicago, demonstrates continued expansion of the company’s eCommerce business and deep commitment to providing easy service through its websites and apps.

Meat & Poultry

Eckrich and Jewel-Osco Partner to Commemorate Local Veterans at Chicago Bulls Game

Smithfield Foods Meat & Poultry December 28, 2018

On Wednesday, Dec. 19, Eckrich® joined forces with grocery retailer Jewel-Osco to honor five former service members in a special presentation in the 3rdquarter as the Chicago Bulls took on the Brooklyn Nets. The crowd at the United Center roared as the five local Chicago veterans were presented with $1,000 each in free groceries in recognition of their service and sacrifice.