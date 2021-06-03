Jewel-Osco Voluntarily Recalls Swedish Meatballs in Cooperation with King’s Command Foods, LLC Due to Possible Undeclared Food Allergen

ITASCA, Ill.- Jewel-Osco, in cooperation with its supplier King’s Command Foods, LLC, has voluntarily recalled Swedish Meatballs sold behind the glass in the deli department due to a possible inclusion of egg, an undeclared food allergen. The problem was discovered when the supplier determined that egg, an allergen-containing ingredient, may have comingled with the recalled products that do not normally contain the identified allergen.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and to dispose of it or return it to their local store for a full refund.

The voluntary Swedish Meatball recall affects the following products in stores from the states listed below.

Product Name Packaging UPC Sell thru date Store Names States Jewel OscoSwedish Meatballs BTG Sold in a clear plastic cup and lid with a scale label wrapped around the side 21326200000 Sell Thru date up to and including Jun. 01. 21 Jewel-Osco Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Customers with questions may contact the King’s Command Foods, LLC hotline at 1-800-829-2838 anytime. If you leave a message with a phone number, you will receive a return call. Customers can also contact Jewel-Osco at 1-877-723-3929 anytime.