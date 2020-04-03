June’s Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival

We have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Cheese Curd Festival scheduled for June. We are erring on the side of caution because nothing is more important to us than the safety and health of our community, volunteers, and festival attendees.

This will be a blow to our community in many ways. The Ellsworth Chamber relies on this event as its main fundraiser. The proceeds fund many community and business development programs. And local non-profits rely on the festival’s volunteer program to fund their own community work. Our local business community will be impacted, too. The event had a $2.55 million economic impact to our region.

As challenging as this time is, we’re committed to working through it all and coming back better than ever in 2021! We’re going to miss seeing you all this summer! We wish you health and peace during this uncertain time.

https://www.cheesecurdfestival.com/