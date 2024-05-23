Kretschmar Premium Deli Meats and Cheeses Debuts New Made for More Campaign and Launches New Product Offerings

CHICAGO — Kretschmar® Premium Meats & Cheeses is showing consumers that the premium deli brand is “Made for More” in a new campaign.

The brand has a long history of developing quality deli meats and cheeses dating back to 1883. Its impressive portfolio includes a full line of Off-The-Bone deli meats delicately sliced from the leanest, most tender cuts, while its premium Wisconsin cheeses repeatedly win in competitions worldwide.

To drive home Kretschmar’s premium quality and endless recipe inspiration, the new fully integrated campaign, “Made for More,” launches with a tongue-in-cheek anti-sandwich message to “Stop Making Just Sandwiches” – celebrating the idea of going places that deli meats haven’t gone before. Adding elements of recipe inspiration without sandwich-heavy imagery to take meal occasions to the next level rounds out the campaign to showcase that while every other deli brand might be made for a sandwich – Kretschmar is made for more.

“Most every deli brand on the market claims they make the perfect sandwich. This campaign highlights how we stand out amongst our deli competition,” said Lauren Talbert, senior director for Kretschmar at Smithfield Foods. “That means venturing away from the sliced bread and leaning into anything and everything else that can be done with our quality meats and cheeses. Besides, it’s time to think beyond the sandwich.”

The campaign includes teasers, 30- and 15-second commercials and custom recipe social content and in-store activations, with all the content beautifully filmed for maximum appetite appeal.

To add to its portfolio of premier deli options, “sweetness meets heatness” with Kretschmar introduces a bold and flavorful new line of sweet and spicy offerings including Lemon & Cracked Pepper Turkey Breast and a Spiced Pineapple Ham. To meet with evolving trends and consumer expectations, these two offerings bring “swicy” to the table with unique flavors among premium deli brands and are also gluten free and have no MSG.

Juicy, fruity sweetness with chili pepper notes characterize the Spiced Pineapple Ham, while the Lemon & Cracked Pepper Turkey brings a citrus, tangy sweetness with a hint of cracked black pepper to send consumers’ palates abuzz.

“These two new bold flavors from Kretschmar really showcase the breadth of our premium deli line,” said Talbert. “We’re excited to add these to our portfolio to further grow ‘behind-the-glass’ offerings with unique and on-trend flavors.”

For more information about Kretschmar, visit kretschmardeli.com, Facebook, or Instagram. Kretschmar is a brand of Smithfield Foods, Inc.

About Kretschmar

Since 1883, Kretschmar® premium deli meats and cheeses have meant quality. From our unique smoking process for hams to hand-trimmed fine cuts of beef and poultry, our full line of delicately sliced off-the-bone deli meats come from the leanest, most tender cuts and are gluten-free with no MSG or fillers. In addition, we produce more than 16 flavors of award-winning premium cheeses handcrafted by Wisconsin cheesemakers. For more information and recipes, like us on Facebook (@kretschmardeli) and Instagram (@kretschmardeli) or visit our website at www.kretschmardeli.com. Kretschmar is a brand of Smithfield Foods.