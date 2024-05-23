Dümmen Orange Welcomes Anthony Christiaanse as New CEO

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Christiaanse as its new CEO. Christiaanse succeeds Hugo Noordhoek Hegt, who had led Dümmen Orange since 2019. Noordhoek Hegt will remain closely involved with the company as a member of the supervisory board.

Additionally, Carola de Bie has been promoted to the position of chief financial officer after serving as Dümmen Orange head of group control. After five years as CFO, Arjan Kaaks has decided to leave the company and pursue other opportunities.

Christiaanse joined Dümmen Orange as a member of the executive committee in January 2024. Before that, he worked in senior roles for leading international companies such as Unilever, Chiquita, Aviko and Vion. His career in the food and agricultural industry spans over 30 years.

“I would like to thank Hugo for steering Dümmen Orange through turbulent times including COVID and the energy crisis in 2022,” said Christiaanse. “He leaves a company that is much more focused than it was a few years ago. I would also like to extend my thanks to Arjan, who has been instrumental in building the foundation of the global Dümmen Orange organization and has contributed significantly to improving the company’s support functions.”

New owners take over from majority shareholder BC Partners

Additionally, Dümmen Orange announced today that the company’s funding partners have agreed to a consensual restructuring, under which a consortium of current lenders (ICG, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Neuberger Berman, Tresidor and Triton Debt Opportunities) will become the new owners of the business. Funds advised by BC Partners, the majority shareholder since 2015, will continue to be a minority investor.

As part of the deal, the new owners will provide additional financing to deliver a de-levered and sustainable balance sheet. A substantial injection of new capital will provide a solid financial platform for achieving Dümmen Orange’s ambitious objectives in the coming years.

Implementing a more focused strategy

In the highly fragmented floriculture market, Dümmen Orange is implementing a more focused strategy. The company aims to further strengthen its leadership position in market segments where it already has core competencies and a high level of expertise.

EXTERNAL ANNOUNCEMENT – EN

Christiaanse is enthusiastic about driving the company’s strategic agenda to

maintain its position as a global leader in floriculture.

“I look forward to leading this wonderful, innovative company,” said Christiaanse. “Dümmen Orange remains committed to fostering strong partnerships within the industry and continuing to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers, ensuring the best production of quality starter material from our farms. These pillars are central to our mission of delivering excellence to our customers and partners, helping them to grow their businesses.”

For more information about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.

About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange is a leading global breeder and propagator of flowers and plants, offering an impressive, patented portfolio of crops and varieties to growers, wholesalers and retailers around the world. With a legacy more than a century in the making, a world-class R&D team, and a diversified network of owned propagation sites supported by a global supply chain, Dümmen Orange is the trusted source for industry expertise and breeding advancement.

Dümmen Orange is globally headquartered in De Lier, Netherlands and has North American operations based in Columbus, Ohio. The company employs 6,600 people worldwide.

For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenorange.com.