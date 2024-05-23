The American Floral Endowment’s 2024 Fundraising Campaign R.I.S.E. to Support!

Alexandria, Virginia – R.I.S.E. up to support the floral industry! In an effort to continue to increase support for important research, education, and other floriculture programs to advance our industry, the American Floral Endowment (AFE) has launched its annual fundraising campaign running from May 15th through June 28th with a goal of $100,000 in industry support.



The Endowment’s annual summer campaign theme touts the overall tagline of R.I.S.E., representing AFE’s core programs: Research, Internships, Scholarships, and Education for the floral industry. These resources are vital to the ongoing growth of floral; the Endowment is welcoming the industry to R.I.S.E. up with us to help fund ongoing success and support for all segments, ages, and levels. You can check out the campaign launch video featuring industry supporters and AFE’s Chairman, Ken Young of Phoenix Flower Shops, by clicking here. Make a donation today!



AFE can only continue to provide funding and programs for our industry with the support of those whom we serve. Together we can make a difference for all!

Donations to AFE help increase funding for:

Research to produce healthier, longer-lasting flowers and plants.

to produce healthier, longer-lasting flowers and plants. Internships to recruit tomorrow’s leaders and provide hands-on training for young professionals.

to recruit tomorrow’s leaders and provide hands-on training for young professionals. Scholarships to foster education and empower the next generation to choose careers in our industry.

to foster education and empower the next generation to choose careers in our industry. Education to provide ongoing learning opportunities and knowledge to all industry members at all levels.

The 2024 Fundraising Campaign features many Sponsorship Opportunities. Sponsorship Benefits include promotional opportunities, featured job postings on AFE’s Career Center, and recognition across AFE’s communications.



However, donations are not limited to sponsorships. Every dollar makes a difference! No donation is too small. Any contribution to AFE is fully tax-deductible and goes back to providing for the floral industry.



The deadline to sign-up for the campaign and get involved in R.I.S.E. to Support is Friday, June 28th, so don’t delay in making your donation! Look ahead to a bright future, as AFE shares innovative research on new advances, scholarships and internships for the next generation of leaders, grants to enable the continued education of all industry members, and more.

R.I.S.E. to Support!

The AFE Board of Trustees and Staff thank all donors and sponsors for their support of the work that the Endowment does. It is only through industry contributions that AFE can continue to serve the floral community.

About the American Floral Endowment (AFE)

The American Floral Endowment is the industry’s trusted source and catalyst for floriculture advancement through funding of innovative research, scholarships, internships, and educational grants that best serve the dynamic needs and demographics of all industry sectors. Since 1961, more than $18 million has been funded in research and educational projects, and more than $3 million has been funded in scholarships and internships designed to attract and retain the future leaders of the industry. To learn more about AFE or how you can support floriculture programs, visit www.endowment.org .

If you would like more information about this please contact AFE.