Dummen Orange Introduces New Product Line, Welcome to the Jungle

We happily present our new product line ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ with tropical plants & foliage and various types of Peperomia, Pilea, Senecio and Fittonia!

The cuttings are grown at our farm near Antigua, Guatemala. The genetics are mainly coming from Smit Kwekerijen B.V. who sells these products in Europe under the brand name ‘Eden Collection’.

An agreement was recently signed with Smit Kwekerijen, granting us the rights to sell these plants in North America.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Dümmen Orange