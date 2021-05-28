Making “Cheddar” With Industrial Automation – Achieving 83% Waste Reduction in Food Manufacturing

Cheese. It crumbles, it cracks, it gets pressed out shape. Cutting the perfect slice is no mean feat — especially in manufacturing applications. Food machinery manufacturer, Elliptical Design, designed a new ultrasonic cutting system to solve this challenge and turned to industrial robot supplier, TM Robotics, to increase efficiency and cut waste.

Robots are a familiar sight in food manufacturing plants, but usually only in end-of-line (EOL) or packaging functions. Elliptical Design, a British design and manufacturing company, creates bespoke machine solutions for the food industry and wants to help food manufacturers use automation in food handling too.

Elliptical Design was approached by a leading UK cheese manufacturer to create a cutting system to help them reduce waste and increase throughput.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: TM Robotics