Marin French Cheese Co. Introduces Golden Gate Washed-Rind Triple Crème Cheese

Petaluma, Calif. — Marin French Cheese Co. introduces Golden Gate, the first in its new line of premium cheeses, handcrafted at the country’s oldest cheese company. This washed-rind, triple crème cheese is aptly named for the golden color of the cheese as well as the Golden Gate Bridge, the iconic gateway to Marin County where the historic creamery is located. The unique cultures naturally present in California’s coastal air result in an artisan cheese with a true sense of place.

Golden Gate (SRP $13.99-$14.99/8oz.) undergoes four rounds of handwashing in its 14-day aging process to lock in moisture that encourages the growth of Brevibacterium linens cultures. Multiple rounds of handwashing in brine score the cheese to help it develop the cultures and build an edible rind that preserves the cheese’s creamy texture and balances its earthy, rich flavor with just the right amount of salt. The striking orange rind occurs naturally without the use of added colorant like annatto. Throughout the process, Golden Gate is stored at optimal humidity and temperature.

Marin French Cheese Co. Creamery Manager Caroline Di Giusto says Golden Gate requires additional training with personal attention from the cheesemaking team. “This dedication is what makes Golden Gate a truly artisanal cheese that’s interesting and enjoyable as it ages into a more pungent and gooier flavor profile for cheese aficionados, enthusiasts and explorers,” says Di Giusto.

Marin French Cheese Co. has been making high-quality soft-ripened cheeses using French techniques in the incomparable coastal terroir of Marin County since 1865. Famed for its soft-ripened cheeses with bloomy white penicillium rinds, it has also been handcrafting washed-rind cheeses since 1901, using the Old World techniques that make its creamery a destination.

According to the American Cheese Society, “washed-rind” describes the surface-ripening process of washing cheese throughout the aging process with brine, beer, wine, brandy, or a mixture of ingredients, resulting in cheeses with higher pH levels and lower acidity, high moisture content and a characteristic red-orange rind. Also typically pungent, the flavor profile of many washed-rind cheeses including Golden Gate is milder than their aroma would suggest.

“Golden Gate offers a mature flavor that appeals to the evolving palates of today’s American consumers who are seeking nuanced profiles in their cheese,” says Marin French Cheese Co. Marketing Director Manon Servouse. “This cheese has a true sense of place and is a delicious, tangible representation of our unique Marin County terroir.”

TASTING NOTES

Golden Gate is made in small batches with the highest-quality pasteurized milk from Holstein, Jersey and Guernsey cows pastured at North Bay dairies located near the Marin French Cheese Co. creamery. A triple crème cheese means that cream is added to the milk for a richer flavor and texture. The vibrant edible orange rind reveals a supple, pale yellow interior with rich, botanical aromas and a deep savory flavor. Best enjoyed at room temperature, Golden Gate ranges from semi-soft, fudgy and robust when young to earthier oozing umami as it approaches its best-by date.

Pair it with: Ideal for cheese boards, create a Golden Gate tasting experience with charcuterie, crudité, flatbreads, crisps, and baguettes. Enjoy it with a fruity cider, a hoppy IPA, a California Pinot Noir, or a non-alcoholic beer.

Availability: Golden Gate will be available starting in September at natural and specialty retailers listed on Marin French Cheese Co. website’s Store Locator. Or have it shipped directly by ordering at Northbay Creameries, the online shop for Marin French Cheese Co. and its sister brands, Laura Chenel and St. Benoit Creamery. Locals can visit the Marin French Cheese Co. cheese shop at its historic home in Petaluma, California.

# # #

About Marin French Cheese Co.

Marin French Cheese Co. is the country’s oldest cheese company, operating at its historic creamery in Marin County since 1865. Marin French Cheese Co. marries traditional French cheesemaking techniques with California terroir and innovative spirit to produce award-winning and original cheeses. Made with high-quality local ingredients, its cheeses reflect one of life’s simplest and most authentic pleasures: experiencing good food.

Visit MarinFrenchCheese.com or follow on Instagram @marinfrenchcheese or Facebook @marinfrenchcheesecompany