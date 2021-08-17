Norseland, Inc. to Market and Distribute Pastureland Cheddar in US Market

Darien, CT– As an extension of the existing relationship between Dairygold and Norseland, Inc., Norseland Inc. will market and distribute a new range of premium Irish cheddar cheeses under the Pastureland™ brand. The Pastureland™ range will capitalize on the growing consumer awareness around health and nutritional benefits of naturally produced dairy products. The range will be certified to the prestigious Bord Bia Grass Fed standard and will be the first dairy product to feature the Grass Fed logo on its packaging.

“We are excited to add a classic Irish Cheddar to our portfolio and represent the Pastureland™ brand in the United States,” says John J. Sullivan, CEO & President of Norseland, Inc. “Consumers are looking for brands that align with their personal values and sustainability is frequently at the top of the list. It’s inspiring to see more brands become sustainability-minded and make products that are accessible to everyone. On top of the environmental appeal, the cheese is delicious. Pastureland™ Irish Cheddar is creamy with just enough flavor, making it incredibly versatile and appealing to a variety of consumer taste preferences. Pastureland™ will appeal to US consumers, who want to experience a unique tasting cheddar cheese, which has been produced using sustainable dairy farming practices from the milk of pasture fed dairy cows. The Pastureland™ range will complement existing Irish dairy products in the US market and support the perception of these products as high quality” said John J. Sullivan, CEO & President of Norseland, Inc.

“Dairygold is delighted to further develop the relationship with Norseland Inc. with the launch of the Pastureland™ range of cheese in the US market. It builds on more than a decade of cooperation between our organisations and demonstrates the benefits of long-term partnership” says Conor Galvin: Chief Growth Officer of Dairygold.