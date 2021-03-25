Old Amsterdam – The Gold Standard of Aged Gouda Cheese—Debuts Two New Flavors

Darien CT – Old Amsterdam Cheese, the market leader in Branded Aged Gouda in Holland and a product of the third generation 100 percent family-owned and run Westland Cheese Company, debuts two new flavors: Old Amsterdam Mild and Old Amsterdam Reserve. The new products join the current line, which includes Old Amsterdam Classic, the number one Aged Gouda in Holland, and Old Amsterdam Goat, named the number one hard goat’s milk cheese in the world.

Old Amsterdam Cheese leads the Branded Aged Gouda Market in Holland, and overall Gouda cheese continues to grow in the U.S. and worldwide. Both Gouda and goat cheese have risen in popularity among specialty cheeses over the past year. Premium and specialty cheeses continue to perform well, with more people eating and entertaining at home, and many Americans have expanded beyond traditional favorites to full-flavored specialty products.

All Old Amsterdam Gouda cheese products are produced using high-quality ingredients, providing a good source of calcium and protein; and being naturally lactose-free and gluten-free.

“We are very excited to add two delicious and appealing flavors to our Aged Gouda and goat line,” says Rob van Mourik, Commercial Manager Export for Old Amsterdam in North America. “The timing is right to diversify the current Old Amsterdam line up with more people eating at home during the pandemic and with snacking trends on the rise. The new flavors join the delicious line up of Aged Gouda and Goat Cheese, offering our consumers more deliciousness The Old Amsterdam Way.”

The Old Amsterdam Cheese new flavors include:

Old Amsterdam Extra Aged Gouda , known as The Reserve. This very special cheese is aged for a minimum of 18 months and has a multitude of deep, rich flavors with bourbon, caramel, and pecan undertones and a firm, crumbly texture, sparked with lots of ripening crystals. The uniqueness and flavor profile makes this an excellent treat for anytime or special occasions. It is great paired with your favorites, such as sweet and spicy roasted nuts, mixed marinated olives, honey mustard, and sweet and savory bread. It is also great with your favorite cocktail or wine.

Old Amsterdam Mild Gouda, known as The Mild. This cheese is a worldwide favorite, due to its accessible flavor. This young gouda is aged for a minimum of four months and has a creamy and semi-soft texture, making this an excellent cheese for melting, sandwiches, and snacking. It is great for a grilled ham and cheese sandwich, with mild meats and sourdough bread and with seasonal fruits, such as green apples.

The current and popular lineup includes:

Old Amsterdam Aged Gouda, known as The Classic. This is the #1 Aged Gouda in Holland. This Classic Gouda is aged for a minimum of eight months and has a perfect balance between sweet and savory. It has rich butterscotch undertones and a dense, smooth texture, sparked with fine ripening crystals. This popular and well-loved favorite from Holland has won numerous awards and is loved internationally. It is ideal for cheese platters, recipes, and other pairings, such as almonds, jam, fruit chutney, fruits, raisin nut bread, and crackers, as well as paired with a favorite wine, beer, or cocktail.

Old Amsterdam Goat has been voted the number one hard goat's milk cheese in the world. This goat Gouda is aged for a minimum of eight months and has a very surprisingly and pleasant flavor profile and is refreshingly sweet with caramel undertones and a smooth, creamy texture with fine ripening crystals. The sweetness and texture make this great on salads, sandwiches and in many recipes. It pairs well on a platter with hazelnuts, figs, fruits, and your favorite IPAs.

Old Amsterdam’s cheeses have won numerous awards in the past, including Best Aged Gouda and Best Hard Goat’s Milk Cheese at the World Championship Cheese Contest (United States), Best Gouda at the World Cheese Awards (United Kingdom), and Best Dutch Cheese at The International Cheese and Dairy Awards (United Kingdom).

During the 2020 World Champion Cheese Contest in Wisconsin, Old Amsterdam Goat won “Best in Class,” achieving the highest score from over 30 entries from six countries and was voted the #1 Hard Goat’s Milk cheese in the world. The judges called it “a fantastic cheese with sweet notes and a nice body” and chose it in the Top 20 Cheeses of the show. This was a major achievement, as nearly 4,000 cheeses were entered.

About Old Amsterdam Cheese

Old Amsterdam is a premium Gouda brand with a character all of its own. Its Gouda assortment offers unique, rich flavors and enticing, creamy or smooth textures with ripening crystals in the aged varieties. The products are the result of authentic family recipes and a tireless passion for cheese. Old Amsterdam is a brand of the family-owned Westland Cheese Company. Old Amsterdam is distributed in the U.S. by Norseland Inc.

About Westland Cheese Company

The Westland Cheese Company is a family business that originates from the early 20th century (1936) and is located in Huizen (Holland). Westland is 100 percent family-owned, and led by Mrs. Henny Westland, with its third-generation management currently handling the business. Old Amsterdam Cheese is the flagship brand and product and currently exported to more than 65 countries around the world.

Westland also includes sustainability efforts to lower its carbon footprint. The company will be 100 years old in 2036, and its goal is to serve at least 100 million people sustainable, climate-neutral cheese by that year. Steps include: decreasing the amount of plastic used and incorporating recyclable packaging, using green-based electricity, and buying only from sustainable dairy chains. The members of these dairy chains participate in the program, Cow Compass, a management system on animal health and welfare for companies producing milk and making dairy products. Extra food products are delivered to food banks, and the company supports several social goals with financial support and volunteering. Westland also launched a joint venture with Those Vegan Cowboys to introduce a plant-based vegan cheese later this year.

About Norseland, Inc:

Norseland, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of TINA SA, a cooperative of more than 13,000 dairy farmers in Norway. They are best known as the importer, sales, marketing, and distribution agent for the iconic Jarlsberg cheese, but the family of brands is very diverse, including the top specialty brands that span Europe and that combine traditional recipes, passed down through family generations, with modern cheesemaking techniques.

