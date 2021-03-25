Innovation in the Floral Industry: Speaking Roses

We at New Bloom Solutions and Above All Flowers, pride ourselves on introducing new innovations and finding unique and creative solutions to any and all floral industry problems, and at the same time finding new floral growth opportunities for all. This is why we have been especially impressed with Speaking Roses, a company that has the opportunity to help innovate the floral industry in a unique way- with their super fun and creative innovation. Read on to find how Speaking Roses adds value to customer’s floral experience.
Innovation in the Floral Industry
As with any industry, innovation in the floral industry is integral to growth. From agricultural advancements and improvements in cold chain management to more sustainable options and the growth of e-commerce, the floral industry is ever-expanding and constantly innovating. Therefore, it wasn’t a surprise when someone combined flowers and personalization.
The Importance of Personalization
Personalization is important throughout the world. With increasing automation and shift to the digital space, it is especially important to incorporate a human touch into things. Personalization makes things unique and special and results in higher sales and increased ROI. Research conducted by Forrester showed that 89% of digital businesses are investing in personalization – from Nike and Fabletics to Coca-Cola to M&Ms, businesses are realizing the importance of personalization. 87% of businesses say that personalization has led to success, while 77% of customers have agreed that they would pay more for a brand that provided personalization.