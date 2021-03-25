Star Roses and Plants Releases Website Redesign

West Grove, PA – Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company involved directly in breeding roses, edibles and woody plants, is excited to announce the launch of its redesigned company website, www.starrosesandplants.com. The updated website offers a beautiful new look with a responsive design that is user friendly for both consumer and customer audiences.

“We’re thrilled to launch our newly designed website that showcases our complete catalog and product lines including plants in branded programs such as The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®,” says Kyle McKean, Director of Marketing at Star® Roses and Plants.

The streamlined design visually tells the story of the company that is known for bringing revolutionary products and leading plant brands to market. It offers consumer-facing messaging and content but also allows growers, landscapers, garden retailers and customers to toggle to alternate, relevant information.

“Our main goal of the new website is to create a destination for both consumers and customers,” says McKean. “The Industry Professionals page on our site gives customers access to resources and materials such as marketing support items, sales tools, grower guides, plant fact sheets, press releases and more.”

An additional new feature to the site includes an interactive search function. Visitors can search for plants by use such as plants ideal for containers, for along the house, for hillsides, for planting in a group and so much more. Plants are also listed alphabetically for easy navigation.

The site also showcases Star® Roses and Plants’ new, simplified logo. “While we were in the process of building the website, we realized that our logo needed a refresh as well,” says McKean. The new logo is a subtle update that matches the clean, refined look of the website.

As with the previous website, the new website has a retailer finder with store listings. Star® Roses and Plants encourages retailers that sell their products to add their store listings to the site by visiting www.starrosesandplants.com/industry-professionals/store-submission.

To learn more about Star® Roses and Plants, visit www.starrosesandplants.com.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.