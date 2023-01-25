Norseland Showcased its Diverse Portfolio of Specialty Foods Brands at the Winter Fancy Food Show, including Folios Cheese Wraps, Jarlsberg Cheese, and the new Lotito Presto Cacio e Pepe Pasta Sauce Starter Line

Darien, CT – Specialty cheese experts for over 40 years, Norseland, Inc. showcased its diverse portfolio of specialty foods at this year’s Winter Fancy Food Show that took place on January 15th – 17th, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Norseland, Inc. brings globally produced premium specialty food to US consumers by representing both owned and partner specialty food brands, which were showcased at the show including: Jarlsberg®, Alpeost, Norwegian Alpine Cheese, Norvegia Reserve, NØkkelost, Snofrisk, Folios Cheese Wraps®, Lotito Presto Cacio e Pepe Pasta Starters, Garcia Baquero®, Old Amsterdam®, and Hudson Valley Creamery.

In addition, Norseland introduced two new shelf-stable products as part of the Lotito Presto Cacio e Pepe Pasta Sauce Starter line, in Original and Black Truffle. Just add hot pasta water and, Presto! – a classic Roman dish with a perfectly smooth sauce that customers can prepare in minutes with almost no effort. Available Refrigerated and shelf-stable (Refrigerate after opening).

“Thank you to everybody who took the time to come visit our booth at the Winter Fancy Food Show, sampling a variety of specialty foods,” says Valerie Liu, Manager, Brand Strategy and Communications of Norseland, Inc . “It was a success and we’re looking forward to continuing to bring premium specialty foods to consumers nationwide.”

About Norseland, Inc.

Norseland, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TINE SA, Norway’s largest co-operative of dairy farmers. Originally formed in 1978 to import Jarlsberg® wheels to the US, Norseland now represents a diverse portfolio of both owned and partner specialty food brands. Norseland, Inc. uses traditional recipes and generations of farming knowledge to bring real food to your table. But they know 21st century food isn’t just about the taste…they aim to contribute to a global food future that is ethically produced, sustainable, and good-for-you.

They don’t just live life: we contribute to the Good Life.

About Lotito Foods

Lotito Foods is a subsidiary of Norseland, Inc. with Corporate offices located in Edison, New Jersey. Lotito Foods is an Italian specialty foods manufacturer and importer that provides products in several brands, including Gabriella, Suprema, Folios Cheese Wraps, and Lotito Presto Cacio e Pepe Pasta Starters. The company offers a wide collection of Imported and Domestic Cheeses in various types, such as grated, shredded, shaved, sliced, cubed, wedged, and blended. In addition to cheese, Lotito provides Dairy and Butter Custom blends and Imported Italian Specialty Food Products. Lotito does business in the Retail, Foodservice, and Industrial segments.