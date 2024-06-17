Marin French Cheese Co. to Debut New 8 Ounce Black Truffle Triple Crème Brie at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show

The country’s oldest cheese company returns to share their artisan collection of handcrafted cheeses located at Booth 763.

Petaluma, California — Marin French Cheese Co., the country’s oldest cheese company

based in Marin County in Northern California, will present the brand’s soft-ripened cheeses at the 2024

Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City on June 23 – 25 at Booth 763. Alongside the brand’s beloved collection of artisan bries, Marin French Cheese Co. will debut Prospector, a new 8 ounce Black Truffle Triple Crème Brie, Petite Garlic & Pepper Triple Crème Brie, which was released earlier this year, and Petite Boo, a seasonal favorite among their growing lineup of award-winning cheeses.

Prospector, a new 8 ounce Black Truffle Triple Crème Brie, is generously studded with real black truffle

for a rich, earthy, and indulgent experience. Inspired by the pioneering spirits who came West during the

Gold Rush to test their luck, Prospector is a deliciously rich and decadent Triple Crème Brie generously

studded with real black truffle for a bite that will leave consumers feeling like they struck gold. This rich

and earthy cheese can be enjoyed with bubbles, a martini, or drizzled with a golden floral honey.

Prospector will be available in stores and online in September.

Released earlier this year, Petite Garlic & Pepper (4 oz.), is a small format rich and buttery Triple Crème

Brie enhanced with garlic and cracked pepper for an aromatic and savory burst of flavor. Inspired by a

fresh cheese made in France’s Auvergne region, Petite Garlic & Pepper exemplifies how Marin French

Cheese Co. works to marry French tradition with California vision. This versatile cheese is perfect for a

new take on Raclette, folded into baked or scalloped potatoes, or served on a grazing board for an extra

creamy and peppery punch. Petite Garlic & Pepper is available in stores now and online.

“Our team is beyond excited to be back in New York to share new creations we’ve been busy perfecting in California,” comments Bonnie Kaufman, Brand Manager of Marin French Cheese Co. “Each of our cheeses are a labor of love, with care given during every step of the innovation process. We take pride in crafting a variety of cheeses that cater to every occasion and every taste bud, all while upholding our high standards of quality cheesemaking. Prospector is a particularly noteworthy launch for us, as it’s something special we’ve longed to add to our collection. Alongside our washed rind Golden Gate, these new California originals take inspiration from the location we’ve been lucky enough to call home for nearly 160 years.”

Returning for its third seasonal appearance, Petite Boo (4 oz.), a limited-time cheese available exclusively in the fall, is the perfect addition to any Halloween assortment. Petite Boo is a fun and festive small format triple crème brie with a strikingly spooky orange and black paste hiding under a beautiful bloomy rind. This bright and umami-packed cheese can elevate just about any fall cheese board, be enjoyed with hot chocolate, or with trick-or-treat candy like candy corn. Petite Boo will be available in stores and online starting at the end of September and through Halloween.

Marin French Cheese Co.’s standards of marrying traditional French cheesemaking techniques with an innovative spirit of California terroir have helped the brand to recently take home eight awards at the CAL State Fair Awards. Three of the brand’s cheeses received Gold Medals including Petite Camembert, Camembert, and the flagship product, Petite Breakfast.

Samples of these delicious soft-ripened cheeses can be tasted at Booth 763 including the newly debuted Prospector, Petite Garlic & Pepper, Petite Boo, and other award-winning cheeses like Golden Gate® Washed-Rind Triple Crème Cheese (8 oz.), Brie en Croute (9.4 oz.), and Petite Jalapeno (4 oz.). All cheeses can be purchased at a selection of specialty grocers and cheese shops nationwide, found on the store locator on the website, or on Northbay Creameries.

Featured Cheeses

NEW: Prospector (8 oz., SRP $16.99) is an 8 ounce Black Truffle Triple Crème Brie, generously studded with real black truffle for a rich, earthy, and indulgent experience. Inspired by the pioneering spirits who came West during the Gold Rush to test their luck, Prospector is a deliciously rich and decadent Triple Crème Brie generously studded with real black truffle for a bite that will have consumers feeling like they struck gold. This aromatic and earthy cheese can be enjoyed with bubbles, a martini, or drizzled with a floral honey.

Petite Garlic & Pepper (4 oz., SRP $7.99) is a rich and buttery Triple Crème Brie enhanced with garlic and cracked pepper for an aromatic and savory burst of decadence. Inspired by a fresh cheese made in France’s Auvergne region, Petite Garlic & Pepper exemplifies Marin French Cheese’s vision of marrying French tradition with California vision.

Petite Boo Brie (4 oz., SRP $8.49) is a triple crème brie with a strikingly spooky orange and black paste hiding under a bloomy white rind. Returning for its seasonal rotation, Petite Boo Brie is perfect for any Halloween celebration with pretzels, popcorn, or dark chocolate. Trick and treat!

Golden Gate® Washed-Rind Triple Crème Cheese (8 oz., SRP $16.99) has caught the attention of cheese aficionados since 2021, leading Marin French Cheese Co.’s next generation of premium cheeses. Inspired by the vibrant color of its namesake San Francisco landmark, the gateway to Marin County, Golden Gate is a savory, washed rind triple crème cheese that gets its striking color from Brevibacterium linens cultures. In true artisan fashion, each wheel is hand-washed with brine multiple times to lock in moisture and create the perfect environment for coastal cultures to thrive. The distinctive flavor is earthy with vegetal aromas, rich, savory notes and a fudgy texture.

Brie en Croute (9.4 oz., SRP $16.29) is a creamy Traditional Brie wrapped in puff pastry dough and par baked. Heated in the oven prior to serving, it has aromas of sweet milk and light flavors of mushroom that when melted create a smooth, rich, gooey center surrounded by the flaky pastry crust. Brie en Croute is an elegant and convenient appetizer or main course that elevates any occasion and inspires people to come together to enjoy moments of authentic pleasure. *Returning for Spring rotation.

Petite Jalapeno (4 oz., SRP $7.99) is a Triple Crème Brie that balances old world techniques with innovative location-inspired ingredients for the modern palate. True to Marin French Cheese Co.’s cheesemaking heritage, this cheese starts as a triple crème brie and then gets red and green jalapeño peppers added to the fresh curd before it enters the aging rooms and forms its classic bloomy white rind.

About Marin French Cheese Co.

Marin French Cheese Co. is the country’s oldest cheese company, operating at its historic creamery in Marin County since 1865. Marin French Cheese Co. marries traditional French cheese making techniques with California terroir and innovative spirit to produce award-winning and original cheeses. Made with high-quality local ingredients, its cheeses reflect one of life’s simplest and most authentic pleasures: experiencing good food. For more information, visit MarinFrenchCheese.com or follow on Instagram @marinfrenchcheese or Facebook @marinfrenchcheesecompany.