Award-Winning Goat Cheese Company Laura Chenel to Debut New Items at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show

Laura Chenel Returns to New York City to Preview New Goat Cheeses at Booth 861 Sonoma, California

Laura Chenel, America’s pioneering goat cheese company, will present the brand’s artisan goat cheese at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City on June 23 – 25 at Booth 861. In addition to some newly awarded fresh and aged goat cheeses, Laura Chenel will also showcase two new products including Pear, Wine & Rosemary Log, which was previewed at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show, and Cranberry Chevre en Croute. Both products will be available for purchase in 2024.

Previewed at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show, Laura Chenel will present the newly crafted fresh goat cheese, Pear, Wine & Rosemary Log, which was developed in collaboration with the Culinary Institute of America Consulting. Inspired by the taste of Sonoma’s Wine Country, this fresh, creamy goat cheese log is complemented with sweet and earthy ripe pears, the aroma of a bright Sauvignon Blanc, and finished with an herbaceous burst of fresh rosemary. The Wine Country-inspired goat cheese log will be available exclusively in Sprouts Farmers Markets July through September, and then available in select retailers and online in the Fall.

“We’re incredibly excited to return to the Summer Fancy Food Show, where we’ll be alongside so many legacy and emerging specialty food brands sharing their delicious products,” says Durae Hardy, Laura Chenel’s Brand Manager. “Our new cheeses are a true labor of love, combining the artistry of artisan cheesemaking methods with the vibrant flavors and culinary richness of Northern California. This annual event is one of our favorite places to share both our new and beloved cheeses with so many industry friends.”

Laura Chenel will also preview Cranberry Chevre en Croute, a ready-to-bake appetizer made with creamy fresh goat cheese swirled with ripe cranberries, dusted with cinnamon, and then wrapped in a decadent pastry dough. Crafted in the heart of Sonoma, Cranberry Chevre en Croute is a new rendition of the brand’s Thyme & Rosemary Chevre en Croute, released last year. Both Chevre en Croute and Cranberry Chevre en Croute will be available on grocery store shelves in September and are ideal for holiday hosting.

As a testament to Laura Chenel’s dedication to crafting cheeses from the freshest, high-quality goats milk, the brand recently took home 13 awards at the CAL State Fair Awards including its Original Fresh Goat Cheese Pillow earning Best of California. Laura Chenel’s Black Truffle Fresh Goat Cheese Log, Dill Fresh Goat Cheese Pillow, and Mango Habanero Fresh Goat Cheese Log were awarded Gold Medals.

To enjoy samples of Laura Chenel, visit Booth 861 for the new Pear, Wine & Rosemary Log (4 oz.), Cranberry Chevre en Croute (8.2 oz.), and other award-winning goat cheeses including Chevre en Croute (8.2 oz.) Creamy Brie (5 oz.), Four Peppercorn Fresh Goat Cheese (5 oz.), Black Truffle Marinated Goat Cheese (6.2 oz.), and Mango Habanero Log (4 oz.), which was released last year. All products can be purchased at a selection of specialty grocers and cheese shops nationwide, found on the store locator on the website, or online at Northbay Creameries.

Featured Cheeses

Pear, Wine & Rosemary Log (4 oz., SRP $6.99) is the newest goat cheese log that was developed in collaboration with the Culinary Institute of America’s Consulting team. Inspired by the taste of Sonoma’s Wine Country, this fresh, creamy goat cheese is complemented with sweet and earthy ripe pears, the aroma of a bright Sauvignon Blanc, and finished with an herbaceous burst of fresh rosemary. Available exclusively in Sprouts Farmers Markets in July through September, then in select retailers and online in the Fall.

Cranberry Chevre en Croute (8.2 o., SRP $16.99-17.99) is a creamy goat cheese swirled with ripe cranberries, dusted with cinnamon, and then wrapped in a decadent pastry dough. Crafted fresh in the heart of Sonoma, Cranberry Chevre en Croute is a new rendition of the brand’s Chevre en Croute, released last year, featuring thyme and rosemary.

Chevre en Croute (8.2 oz., SRP $16.99-17.99) is a creamy, tangy goat cheese complimented by thyme & rosemary, wrapped in a decadent pastry dough. Made from fresh, artisan goat cheese from the heart of Sonoma, Chevre en Croute was crafted as the first course for a festive occasion or a simple and comforting meal when served alongside seasonal soup or salad. Simply bake and serve.

Creamy Brie (5 oz., SRP $10.99) is an American twist on the traditional French cow’s milk cheese. This soft-ripened wheel begins with fresh, local goat milk that is turned into curd, gently cut and poured into molds, where it’s allowed to drain naturally and retain as much moisture as possible. After 9-14 days of aging, Creamy Brie develops a thin, bloomy rind and a velvety texture that quickly becomes oozy. The result is a milder brie with grassy and nutty flavors balanced by hints of lemon and a clean finish.

Four Peppercorn Fresh Goat Cheese (5 oz., SRP $7.29) features creamy goat cheese seasoned with a gourmet blend of black, white, pink, and green peppercorns for a flavorful kick. Four Peppercorn makes a tasty addition to scrambled eggs or baked into biscuits.

Black Truffle Marinated Goat Cheese (6.2 oz., SRP $10.99) features pungent, earthy black truffles and rounds of tangy dried goat cheese marinated in a light olive oil blend. The decadent umami flavor is perfect atop burgers, alongside toasted bread or grilled veggies.

Mango Habanero Log (4 oz., SRP $6.99) is fresh, creamy original goat cheese mixed with ripe mango and habanero pepper in a spicy-sweet log that epitomizes the rich bounty and culinary inspirations of Sonoma. Add interest and complexity to a decadent cheese board, top a Mexican-inspired salad or tacos, or use for baking or in a dessert for the perfect balance of creaminess, sweetness and heat.

About Laura Chenel

Laura Chenel is America’s pioneering goat cheese producer, operating since 1979 in the heart of Sonoma County. Studying traditional techniques learned in France, founder Laura Chenel not only mastered a centuries-old craft, but paved the way for introducing handmade, artisan goat cheese to California. Over 40 years later, cheesemakers continue Laura’s legacy of staying true to the consistency of craft, best-in-class standards, and unwavering care that goes into every step of the process, including using fresh, high-quality domestic goat’s milk from family-owned farms. Laura Chenel’s artisanal and exceptionally delicious cheeses reflect the best of both worlds: French technique, filtered through the landscape and culinary traditions of Northern California. To learn more, visit LauraChenel.com.