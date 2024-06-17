Annual Dairy Strong Conference Returning to Green Bay in 2025

Forging dairy’s path forward through policies, practices and priorities

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Dairy Business Association announced that the annual Dairy Strong conference will return to Green Bay on Jan 15-16 for the 2025 event.

The 2025 conference, to be held at the KI Convention Center, will focus on the future of the dairy community and how it’s being shaped through policy, practices and priorities. Coming on the heels of a presidential election in November, Dairy Strong programming will include timely and focused topics to help move dairy forward.

This past January, the annual conference brought together more than 400 attendees, representing over 280,000 cows. The 2025 event will be the second year that Dairy Strong will take place in Green Bay, kicking off at one of the city’s greatest attractions: the historic Lambeau Field stadium.

“Continuing to move the dairy community forward in all aspects of the industry is our philosophy at the Dairy Business Association,” Tim Trotter, DBA CEO, said. “This motivates our work and the work of the entire dairy community. We’re eager to gather among friends at the Dairy Strong conference again in 2025 as we keep moving dairy’s path forward.”

Sponsorship and exhibit information, speaker updates and other announcements about the 2025 Dairy Strong conference will be posted at dairystrong.org.

