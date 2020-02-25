Milton Creamery Expands Iowa Facility

MILTON — Earlier this month, internationally renowned and award-winning cheesemaker, Milton Creamery, finished its major operations expansion.

The project, which began in the Spring of 2019 will allow Milton Creamery’s operations and cheesemaking efforts to further expand and grow. The project added a 17,000 square foot facility designed to age up to 1.5 million pounds of their award-winning Prairie Breeze and other cheeses.

“The facility expansion is the project we always dreamed of and then some,” said Rufus “Junior” Musser IV, co-CEO of Milton Creamery, in a press release. “We’re excited to share it with our current and future employees.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Hawk Eye