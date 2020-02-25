Sargento Snack Bites Gives Cheese Lovers the Perfect Match

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Dating apps, move over, Sargento Foods has launched a perfect match made in heaven with the latest innovation in the cheese snacking category. Snack Bites® are two complementary flavors of 100% real, natural cheese that have been thoughtfully paired to complement and enhance each flavor.

“We wanted to shake up our snack offerings to break through the clutter of all the snacking options out there with a tasty and unique snack pack for those who really love cheese,” said Michael Roslen, Marketing Manager of Sargento Foods. “We’ve created something distinctive that excites and entices our cheese-loving customers by pairing cheeses that are full-of-flavor and become better together, creating the perfect match.”

With half of eating occasions being snacking, Sargento wanted to provide a new and exciting moment to elevate the snacking experience. The handy individual servings make satisfying on-the-go snacks, whether it be for an afternoon pick-me-up, your go-to travel or post-workout snack, or simply a cheesy snack time escape.

Snack Bites® come in a 6-count package, have up to 7 grams of protein, up to 110 calories in each 1-ounce serving and is a natural source of calcium*. These snack packs come in four perfect pairings including Colby + Monterey Jack Natural Cheeses, Fiesta Pepper Jack + Asadero Natural Cheeses, Sharp White Cheddar + Mild Yellow Natural Cheddar Cheeses and Rustic Gouda + Mild Yellow Cheddar Natural Cheeses.

The new Snack Bites® can be found at retailers nationwide in the dairy section starting in April 2020. For more information and product availability, please visit www.Sargento.com. Join the cheesy conversation on social by visiting Sargento on Facebook @SargentoCheese, Twitter @SargentoCheese and Instagram @sargentocheese.

*See Nutrition Information for Total Fat and Saturated Fat Content

About Sargento Foods Inc.:

With 2,300 employees and net sales of $1.4 billion, Sargento Foods is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 65 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento created the world’s first successful pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses. Today, Sargento Foods is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients and sauces. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family.

