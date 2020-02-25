Flower Bulb Day To Blanket San Francisco’s Union Square With 100K Colorful Tulips On Saturday, March 7

Public invited to pick their own bouquet of free tulips to take home; Flower Bulb Day 2020 presented by Royal Anthos, with additional backing and support from the European Union

WHAT: “Save the Date” for Flower Bulb Day 2020, a stunning celebration during which 100,000 colorful varieties of American-produced tulips grown from European bulbs will take over San Francisco’s iconic Union Square on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Presented by Royal Anthos, with additional backing and support from the European Union, the free “tulip garden” will be open for the public’s enjoyment, with visitors encouraged to pick their own bunch of tulips for free to welcome the spring season. Access to the flower bulb garden on Union Square is free and so are the tulips!

WHY: Flower Bulb Day celebrates and showcases the beauty and availability of classic, cheerful European flower bulbs. European traders export flower bulbs to more than 100 countries worldwide, and the US is by far the largest export market for European-grown flower bulbs. European traders alone export approximately 100 different species of flower bulbs annually, including significant amounts of lilies, hyacinths, daffodils, dahlias and gladioli. More than one billion flower bulbs are exported from Europe to the US every year, where they are planted in private and public gardens, as well as greenhouses by professional growers for the production of cut flowers. Check out this video to learn more.

WHERE: San Francisco’s Union Square (conveniently located near the Powell Street BART station). A very large turnout is anticipated due to the popularity of prior years’ events, and attendees are strongly encouraged to use public transportation to and from the event.

WHEN: Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., by which time all 100K tulip bulbs will have been picked and many US households will be filled with the wonderful feeling of early spring.

PRESS PREVIEW RSVP: Press preview begins at 11:00 a.m. on March 7th. Accredited press can schedule an interview to preview the tulip garden, speak with Dutch bulb growers and government officials. Press who plan to attend Flower Bulb Day 2020 are requested to kindly register their interest and RSVP to secretariaat@anthos.org.

Flower Bulb Day 2020 is presented by Royal Anthos with additional cooperative support from the European Union, the help of San Francisco Recreation and Parks, and the Union Square Business Improvement District.

About Royal Anthos

Anthos represents the companies that trade in flower bulbs and nursery stock products in Europe and abroad. The field for the promotion of their interests covers a wide area: fulfilling a supervisory role in the development of (inter)national policies for market access, co-financing and advising the promotion policy of the industry, co-financing and managing the international phytosanitary policy and co-responsibility for the sector policy by participation in organizations and committees dealing with promotion, market access, quality, phytosanitary issues, the environment, education, research and labor issues. For more information, please visit Anthos.

More information is available at www.Flowerbulbday.com.