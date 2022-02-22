100,000 Tulips to Blanket San Francisco’s Union Square on Flower Bulb Day in Honor of International Women’s Day

Tulips to return to the city on March 5th

American-produced tulips, grown from European bulbs, are returning to San Francisco’s Union Square on March 5, 2022, for Flower Bulb Day. To celebrate International Women’s Day, the public is invited to pick a free bouquet of American-grown tulips from the donated 100,000 tulips for themselves or to gift to a woman that has inspired them this year.

Tulips in many colors and varieties will take over San Francisco’s iconic Union Square on Saturday, March 5, 2022. This event is presented by Royal Anthos with additional backing and support from the European Union. “We are so excited to be back in San Francisco for our popular Flower Bulb Day,” says Henk Westerhof of Royal Anthos. “A bouquet of tulips is the perfect way to honor the extraordinary women that inspire us every day. Tulips symbolize unconditional love, new beginnings and, charity.”

World-renowned floral designer Sarah Campbell, founder of Intrigue Designs, and fellow designer Jordan Marx will be live at the event, crafting a blossoming floral gown made entirely of tulips. The dynamic duo appeared on Netflix’s “The Big Flower Fight,” and their installations have been featured on NBC, ABC, in The Knot, and Martha Stewart Living. Sarah and Jordan will also be designing an interactive tulip presentation that will inspire and entertain visitors!

