Dümmen Orange Unveils New Poinsettia Varieties for 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange, the world’s largest breeder and propagator of cut flowers, bulbs, tropical plants, pot plants, bedding plants and perennials, has unveiled its latest poinsettia varieties for 2022.

“We are very excited to introduce our new poinsettias for this year,” said Rebecca Siemonsma, North American product manager for Dümmen Orange poinsettias. “These incredibly beautiful and aptly named poinsettias will have industry buyers and sellers in the holiday spirit from the moment they lay their eyes on our memorable new varieties.”

FabYULEous has a name that speaks for itself. This variety is nearly perfect for any situation. A very reliable eight-week finisher, FabYULEous has an elegant dark red bract color over dark green foliage that creates a warm Christmas mood. The plants have a moderate habit with medium vigor that requires very little in the way of growth regulators. FabYULEous works in a variety of containers from four inches to 10 inches in size. They can be produced in the south without heat delay. FabYULEous can be grown at high density with minimal stretch or loss of stem strength for a high profit and high-quality program.

Runway Red is sure to be an attention-grabber for consumers at retail.

Runway Red will grab attention with its large, vivid red bracts and boldly presented cyathia. This industrial strength variety has strong vigor with a broad and spacious habit for bold presentations. Runway Red is ideal for larger, florist quality containers, straight-ups and trees. Finishing in eight weeks, this poinsettia variety won’t heat delay in the south. It also has durability to go the distance throughout the holiday season.

Tidings Dark Pink (left) has a crystal pattern and Tidings Light Pink (right) has a highly contrasted marble pattern.

The Tidings varieties are an elegant addition to modern day Christmas décor. Tidings Dark Pink and Tidings Light Pink are genetically identical sports, but with a reversed bract pattern which makes them an ideal pairing in both production and retail settings. Perfect match in flower timing and habit creates the opportunity for unique combination planters. These varieties have a dense, medium habit with large florist-quality bracts that finish with a sophisticated quality. Having medium vigor, Tidings offer a controllable habit that works in multiple container sizes from four inches to 10 inches. An eight-week finish, the Tidings pairing is perfect for main season novelty sales.

Norwin Orange is named after Norwin Heimos, a long-time partner of the Ecke program.

Norwin Orange is a true breakthrough for its novel color. The brightest orange available on the market today by far, Norwin Orange is very early to finish at eight weeks which allows it to be a vital feature in autumn programs. This mid-vigor variety has immense bracts in a vivid color that is perfect for Halloween and Thanksgiving promotions. With dark green foliage, Norwin Orange has excellent branching characteristics and a controllable habit that works well in a variety of container sizes from four inches to 10 inches. They can even be black clothed for Halloween sales, begin short days in weeks 34-35. This variety will become a legacy in poinsettia programs for years to come.



For more information about Dümmen Orange or the new 2022 poinsettia varieties, please visit na.dummenorange.com.



About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange represents a legacy of floricultural excellence more than a century in the making. By uniting the world’s top breeders under one distinctive brand, the company blends traditional techniques and emerging technologies to provide the largest selection of superior flowers and plants on earth. Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be at the forefront of its industry while bringing stability and opportunity to partners and associates worldwide. Grounded in this rich history, wise growth and deep commitment to customers, Dümmen Orange blooms brighter year after year. For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenorange.com.