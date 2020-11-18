Dümmen Orange Earns AAS Perennial Winner Designation for its Sweet Daisy Birdy Leucanthemum

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange, the world’s largest breeder and propagator of cut flowers, bulbs, tropical plants, pot plants, bedding plants and perennials, was recently announced as an All-America Selections (AAS) Winner for its Sweet Daisy™ Birdy Leucanthemum for the 2021 garden season. This new perennial Shasta daisy variety was selected as Regional Winner: Mountain/Southwest for its robust, long-lasting blooms and carefree longevity in gardens down to USDA Zone 3.

“We are thrilled to receive this award by AAS, the oldest independent testing organization in North America,” said Keith Cable, president of Dümmen Orange, North America. “Professional horticulturists throughout North America determined that our Sweet Daisy™ Birdy Leucanthemum was a winner based on its garden performance, so it’s an honor that we value deeply.”

During the AAS Trials, the new variety of leucanthemum demonstrated excellent cold and heat tolerance and maintained a tidy, sturdy habit over the three-year trial. The flowers are large and pure white in color, appearing earlier in the season than the comparison varieties. Tested throughout USDA Zone 3 in Canada where it was incredibly hardy, it also flowered heavily through the southwest U.S. without any vernalization – an important attribute for a perennial.

The 5-inch daisy blooms feature small feathery petals around golden yellow button centers. Widely known as Shasta daisies, leucanthemum are used for both cut flowers and garden highlights while also providing food and habitat for many kinds of pollinators. Gardeners can enjoy this garden gem as a medium-height bright spot, that will provide years of beauty with very little maintenance.

AAS® Winner Data – Sweet Daisy™ Birdy Leucanthemum

Genus species: Leucanthemum maximum

Common name: Shasta daisy

Flower color: Pure white with yellow centers

Foliage color: Dark green

Flower size: 5 inches

Plant height: 18-24 inches

Plant habit: Upright

Plant type: Perennial to Zone 3

Garden location: Full sun

Garden spacing: 36 inches

Closest comparisons on market: Real Dream Shasta daisy

All AAS Winners were trialed throughout North America by professional, independent, volunteer judges who grew new, never-before-sold entries next to best-in-class comparisons. Only entries that had superior garden performance better than the comparisons were granted the AAS award designation.



Growers, retailers and consumers will find Sweet Daisy™ Birdy Leucanthemum from Dümmen Orange for sale as supply becomes available through the distribution chain.

Think of Sweet Daisy™ Birdy as a reinvented, quintessential classic leucanthemum which mixes beautifully in landscapes and containers, and as steadfast performers in featured mono-plantings. To order seed or cuttings and for more details from Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.

About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange represents a legacy of floricultural excellence more than a century in the making. By uniting the world’s top breeders under one distinctive brand, the company blends traditional techniques and emerging technologies to provide the largest selection of superior flowers and plants on earth. Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be at the forefront of its industry while bringing stability and opportunity to partners and associates worldwide. Grounded in this rich history, wise growth and deep commitment to our customers, Dümmen Orange blooms brighter year after year. For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenorange.com.