National Cheddar Day Event with Tillamook’s Maker’s Reserve

Tillamook will hold a virtual event for National Cheddar Day, on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1:00pm PST/4:00pm EST.

We have invited some of the industry’s top cheesemonger talent to craft a cheeseboard with pairings and have given each of them a different vintage of Maker’s Reserve Cheddar as their inspiration.

We’ve added an element of viewer participation to this event. For added fun there will be a live poll to choose the viewers’ favorite.

Looking for new ways to “Wow” your family and friends with cheese? Join us! Registration is free for all and can be done so by clicking here.