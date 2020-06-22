NFL Player, Specialty Food Veteran Form Retail Partnership

A former professional football player is partnering with a veteran of the specialty food industry to open a new supermarket banner in Birmingham, Alabama.

Karlos Dansby, a former National Football League linebacker who played with several teams—and has not yet formally retired, although he last played in 2017—is planning to open two Dansby’s Foods locations in Birmingham this fall. A 50,000-square-foot store will take over the site of a former Winn-Dixie supermarket in the western area of the city, and will focus on upscale and locally sourced foods, according to the Dansby Foods website and local reports. The other location will measure 6,500 square feet and will focus more on convenience grocery items and prepared foods, according to a report in the Birmingham Business Journal.

The company could not be reached for further comment.

