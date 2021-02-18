Nuovo Pasta Productions Announces New Design Launch

We are pleased to announce an exciting evolution to Nuovo’s packaging. Nuovo Pasta Productions, Ltd, an internationally recognized artisan pasta and sauce producer known for its unique flavors, interesting and fun shapes, vibrant colors, and exceptional quality since 1989, is rolling out a new look!

As Nuovo is known for its classic and iconic artisan label, we are introducing some innovative packaging elements that will allow our signature product to be showcased in a more eye-catching way for the consumer.

Over the years, many of our customers have asked us for a better visual of the product inside the package. In developing our new look, we focused on staying true to our legacy design in the way we created both an innovative larger product window and a striking four-color band product identification system.

An enlarged oval-shaped window is an homage to the traditional Nuovo logo design with its stylized “O” superimposed on top of the “U.” This design also calls upon a defining feature of refrigerated pasta, which is the use of egg in the dough compared to its eggless dry pasta cousin.

Continuing our tradition of innovation, this new look incorporates the use of easily identifiable background colors and color coordinated ribbon banners distinguishing the individual product flavor varieties.

Eliminating the paper front label and replacing it with pre-printed film makes the package more environmentally sensible through the reduction of packaging material along with the associated waste of the paper label process.

There is no cost, pack, or UPC changes associated with this transition, just an exciting new look for your customer!

This new packaging will flow through Nuovo’s distribution system over the next few weeks and will be highlighted on Nuovo’s social media advertising once the transition is underway.

Thank you for your continued support of Nuovo Pasta Productions, Ltd and if you have any questions regarding the rollout, please contact your local Nuovo representative.