BANGOR, Maine – “When the pandemic hit, it closed down the restaurants. Approximately 50% of our business was food service, and that dried up overnight.”

That’s what Mark Whitney, President and COO of Pineland Farms Dairy Company, says. Despite this, Pineland has continued to produce cheese at the same rate as before.

“That product would have no home if we didn’t come up with this partnership.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WABI