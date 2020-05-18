Wisconsin Cheesemaker Pivots to Grocery Delivery to Pay Bills

PAOLI, WISCONSIN – With all the training it requires to become a licensed cheesemaker in Wisconsin, there are myriad career paths that a cheesemaker can take. Generally, grocery delivery driver is not one of them.

But that’s the situation Anna Landmark finds herself in after the COVID-19 pandemic caused her to switch her company’s business from making and selling cheese to partnering with other food producers to sell and deliver local goods. It pays the bills, but Landmark worries about its sustainability and what it means for her own business.

“Maybe we stay a local grocery provider and the wholesale cheese disappears,” said Landmark, who with a partner owns and operates Landmark Creamery in Paoli, a tiny town southwest of Madison, Wisconsin. “I have no idea. It’s so hard to predict.”

