Pizza and Pasta Northeast Announces Cancellation

During these difficult and uncertain times, we are continually reminded what an important role the pizzeria community plays in each of our lives.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States this past March, our number one priority has been to deliver a safe and successful Pizza & Pasta Northeast trade show at the Atlantic City Convention Center. We made the decision to postpone Pizza Expo earlier this year and hoped to reunite this October in Atlantic City. Amid growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and after extensive discussions with many of you, we are again extremely disappointed to announce the cancellation of Pizza & Pasta Northeast, which was scheduled for October 7-8, 2020 at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, NJ.

The cancellation is due to the ongoing progression of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., including the latest government data, measures, and guidelines on the phased reopening plans in the U.S.; current restrictions on congregating and large gatherings imposed by states and other government and public health authorities; and the various company-imposed travel restrictions on employees, affecting attendees and participating companies.

Despite cancelling our in-person trade shows this year, we are committed to keeping our community connected because it’s with the help of each other that we move forward. With that in mind, we have also introduced several new digital products and have more in the pipeline to help our community remain connected and informed.

We’ll be contacting you in the coming weeks to share our plans for Pizza Expo 365, our new all-encompassing year-round platform specifically designed for busy pizzeria owners and operators. At Pizza Expo 365 restaurateurs will have access to industry suppliers and manufacturers, as well as demonstrations, workshops, seminars and special events.

The information on our website will be updated on an ongoing basis and further announcements will be posted in the coming days and weeks, including specifics on your questions.

Thank you for your continued support of the pizza community, Pizza & Pasta Northeast, Pizza Expo and Pizza Today magazine.