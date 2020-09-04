Alto-Shaam Launches New Vector F Series of Multi-Cook Ovens

Alto-Shaam, a recognized leader and innovator in the global foodservice equipment industry, has launched the latest version of its Vector® F Series of Multi-Cook Ovens with a new design, advanced user-friendly interface, and the ability to stack with a Combitherm® oven to provide the most value from a single, vertical cooking footprint.

Capable of cooking a very wide variety of food to an exceptionally high standard, the new Vector F model is specifically designed for foodservice operations where high-volume and consistently high-quality food is required.

Featuring three or four independent ovens in one, operators can control the temperature, fan speed and cook time in each individual oven chamber, and simultaneously cook a variety of menu items with no flavor transfer. The ability to cook food items at their ideal cook settings by time or optional probes provides unmatched cooking results and menu flexibility.

Thanks to Alto-Shaam’s Structured Air Technology®, the Vector F Series Multi-Cook ovens can cook twice as much food up to two-times faster than their traditional counterparts. The patented technology enables high velocity, focused heat for faster, more even cooking, ensuring the highest quality output.

Productivity is further enhanced as there is no need to watch or rotate pans as the food is being cooked. This enables operators to reduce the number of kitchen staff required or allocate them to other more value-added duties.

For further savings, Vector ovens are waterless and can be easily installed without the need for costly plumbing, drains, filtration or associated maintenance.

The new ovens feature Alto-Shaam’s most advanced control yet, and are very simple to use—requiring little or no operator training. The ovens can also be managed remotely through Alto-Shaam’s innovative cloud-based remote oven management system, ChefLinc™. Equipped with an intuitive dashboard, ChefLinc allows operators to seamlessly create, manage and distribute recipes to ovens through the cloud, providing foodservice operators complete control of their equipment, menus and business from wherever they are.

Stacking the new Vector F with a combi oven is also taking kitchen productivity and food variety to another level. Jeff McMahon, Senior Director of Product Management at Alto-Shaam, says the stacked solution delivers the most value out of a single, vertical cooking footprint:

“This stacked solution unique to Alto-Shaam reduces or even replaces the need for multiple pieces of equipment, providing superior performance and savings in space, time and money. With this configuration, operators can create up to four or five distinct and separate cooking chambers and achieve a variety of advanced cooking applications within a single footprint while minimizing required hood space and saving on water and plumbing costs.”

“These ovens empower kitchens to produce a large volume and variety of food the way it is meant to be cooked – effortlessly, consistently, and to the highest quality.”

To view a collection of Vector F Series resources, please visit: https://alto-shaam.widencollective.com/c/tvz9lbfi

About Alto-Shaam, Inc.

Alto-Shaam was born of remarkable innovation that has since advanced the global commercial foodservice industry. Since revolutionizing heated holding in 1968 with Halo Heat® technology, Alto-Shaam has continuously responded to industry needs by pioneering cutting-edge system solutions. Alto-Shaam offers an expanded, award-winning product portfolio, including the revolutionary Vector® Multi-Cook Ovens, Combitherm® Ovens, Cook & Hold Ovens and a variety of heated holding solutions. For more information, visit alto-shaam.com.