Plant Perks Wins “Cheese Product of the Year” In 2020 Mindful Awards Program

MISSOULA, MONT. – Plant Perks, creators of Organic, plant-based ‘cheezes’, made from fair trade cashews that are Kosher and Non-GMO, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Cheese Product of the Year” award from Mindful Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer packaged goods.

It is estimated that by going vegan, one person can save 100 animals’ lives per year. The goal at Plant Perks is to create vegan products that are so tasty that people can easily switch to a cruelty-free lifestyle without feeling deprived. Plant Perks cheezes also help people to leave less of a carbon footprint, as animal agriculture is one of the leading causes of global warming. Plant Perks facility and methods allow for a Minimal Waste Company. Fully utilizing all the products created with no additional by products, while also recycling everything possible. Plant Perks is the only plant-based cheeze on the market using MCT oil in all five of their cheeze spreads. The addition of MCT oil addresses the popularity of the keto diet, as well as adds additional health benefits such as lowered blood sugar levels, increased energy and better brain function. A form of MCT oil is also present in dairy fat, which allows the cheezes to come as close as possible to mimicking dairy cheese. Their process allows all five of the plant-based cheeze spreads to naturally achieve the same tangy flavor and creamy in consistency that dairy cheese has.

“Inspired by animals. Driven by health. This is the Plant Perks mantra and the driving force behind our brand,” said Tiffany Perkins, Founder and CEO, Plant Perks. “Plus, we’ve worked hard to create partnerships with ingredient companies that have the best reputations. After learning about the poor working conditions and low wages in cashew factories, we found organic, fair trade cashews that are grown on small, family-owned farms. We may pay more for these cashews, but it’s worth it to us to know we are making a positive impact on these farmers’ lives.”

The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what’s right for people and the planet. Recognizing the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious products. This year’s program attracted more than 1,000 nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer packaged goods industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste and transparency.

“In addition to offering fantastic tasting products, Plant Perks sets an example of how to do business and have minimal effects on the environment and animals lives,” says Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “From top to bottom this company represents values we want to recognize and honor. We congratulate Plant Perks for winning our ‘Cheese Product of the Year” award!”

Plant Perks strives to create a superior product that is both sustainable and cruelty-free. All cheezes are certified organic, rich in probiotics, non-GMO, kosher, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, vegan, paleo and keto.

About Plant Perks

Plant Perks is a passion project geared towards saving animals and the environment, while nourishing the body and soul with delicious plant-based cheezes. Our cheezes are Organic, Non-GMO, Kosher, vegan, dairy/soy/gluten free, and are 100% all natural. Smoother than smooth, creamier than moo! We believe that animals are not inferior to humans and should be treated with love and respect.

We also believe that the food we eat has direct correlation to our physical appearance, energy levels and emotional mindset. Adapting a plant-based lifestyle provides our body with the antioxidants, vitamins and minerals needed to look and feel our best, both inside and out!

Together we can supercharge our health, save thousands of animals a year from slaughter and give mother nature a break from greenhouse gases, deforestation and countless other negative effects that come from factory farming. http://www.plantperks.com

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage and Snacks. Mindful Awards goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.