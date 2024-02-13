ProAmpac Launches Recyclable High-Barrier Fibre Technology for Thermoforming Applications

CINCINNATI–ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has launched its latest sustainable technology in Europe – ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt. This high-barrier fiber-based solution is engineered for thermoforming applications suitable for various products, including chilled cooked meats, cold cuts, sliced cheese, and fish.

“ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt has excellent grease resistance for optimum shelf appearance and a very high barrier to maintain product shelf life. Coupled with ProAmpac’s high-barrier top web solutions with paper texture, ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt provides customers with a more sustainable and premium flexible packaging platform”Post this

“ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt complies with OPRL guidelines and boasts over 90% fibre content. This latest innovation underscores ProAmpac’s unwavering commitment to helping brands meet their sustainability goals,” shares Ali McNulty, market manager for ProAmpac.

FibreSculpt offers several sustainability benefits, including:

Lightweight: Opportunity for packaging reduction compared to thermoformed flexible, rigid, or semi-rigid alternatives.

Optimum Operational Efficiencies: Engineered to maintain the thermoforming line speed, ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt’s higher yield per roll can have better transportation efficiency and reduce changeover times on the filling line.

Better Shelf Appeal: Offering a premium feel and natural shelf presence, ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt also responds to consumer demand for more renewable packaging materials.

Kerbside Recyclable: OPRL compliant and containing over 90% fibre, ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt is kerbside recyclable in the UK and Ireland, contributing to a more circular economy.

“ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt has excellent grease resistance for optimum shelf appearance and a very high barrier to maintain product shelf life. Coupled with ProAmpac’s high-barrier top web solutions with paper texture, ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt provides customers with a more sustainable and premium flexible packaging platform,” states Adam West, ProAmpac’s product development engineer in Europe.

ProAmpac remains at the forefront of sustainability and innovation, empowering brands to make environmentally conscious packaging choices while achieving their circular economy goals. For inquiries and orders, please contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service, and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability — provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement, and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.