Proper’s Pickle Excited to Showcase New Product Line

Long Beach, Ca– Proper’s Pickle has won the silver and bronze award in the pickle/preserves category as part of the Specialty Food Association’s 2019 sofi™ Awards, a top honor in the $140 billion specialty food industry.

The Dill Pickle Spears and Pickled Cauliflower were two of 148 winners selected by a national panel of specialty food experts from nearly 2,000 entries across 39 Awards categories. Every eligible entry is carefully assessed by passionate and knowledgeable food professionals including chefs, culinary experts, academics, food writers, and category buyers. Products are judged on taste, including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma, ingredient quality and innovation. All tastings are blind.

“We couldn’t be more excited and honored that the specialty food association recognized not one but two of our products this year for 2019 sofi awards” said owner, Pejmon Noori. “We now have 3 award winning products in this category since last year and so excited to see all our hard work paying off. Both products can be found at Gelson’s and Bristol Farms across So-Cal!”

“A sofi recognizes an extraordinary product and the people behind it,” says Phil Kafarakis, president, Specialty Food Association. “This year’s finalists represent a devotion to excellence and innovation in specialty food that continues to fuel our industry, excite consumers, and expand retail offerings around the world.”

This is the second and third sofi™Award for Proper’s Pickle, which was launched in 2014 by brothers Pejmon and Bijan Noori. The small batch made line of refrigerated, all-natural pickled vegetables are certified vegan and gluten-free. The products contain no preservatives, no artificial flavors, no food coloring and no sugar.

The Noori brothers’ pickling style is an homage to their Iranian heritage. The result? A fresher-than fresh pickle that delivers an infinitely more satisfying crunch with each bite. Other jarred pickle varieties from Proper’s Pickle include: Spicy Dill Pickles Spears, Pickled Carrots, and Classic Dill Slices.

Proper’s Pickle also recently debuted its new Snack Packs, 3.5 ounce-sized totable pouches that yield single-servings of the company’s signature pickled goods, including fresh and crunchy Classic Dill Pickles and Pickled Carrot Sticks. The Snack Packs are being introduced at Gelson’s Markets in the refrigerated grab-and-go section, with additional snack packs featuring other pickled products in the works.

