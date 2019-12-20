Application period opening for IDDBA Scholarship

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association’s (IDDBA) Scholarship for Growing the Future is an opportunity offered to employees of member companies for education support. IDDBA recognizes that education is vital to the evolution of our industry. Companies that invest in the advancement of their employees also help to transform their workforce and improve employee retention. Help prepare your employees for the road ahead with our Scholarship for Growing the Future where they can receive up to $4,000 towards tuition annually.

“It’s all about feeding the young minds of our future with education and investing in the talent pool of our member companies and industry growth. IDDBA is committed to that growth and last year alone, we awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to more than 200 college students,” said Whitney Atkins, VP of Marketing at IDDBA.

This scholarship is a resource for students who are starting their professional journey or professionals building on past accomplishments and everyone in between. It’s available to employees of IDDBA member companies. The application period opens January 1 and closes April 1, 2020.

For more details and information about applying, click here. Cultivate a learning community in your company and take advantage of this growth opportunity for yourself or your employees.

For questions or inquires, contact us at 608-310-5000 or scholarships@iddba.org.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org