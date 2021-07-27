IDDBA Conducting Live Webinars in August

Madison, WI – The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars in August. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and nonmembers.

Aug. 12: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

Aug. 12, 11 a.m. CT.

To register, click here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GhcVvGpqTtONeNewJo97sQ

Aug. 24: Returning to Work: COVID-19 Impacts and Outlook

This fall, millions of employees will be returning to the workplace for the first time in more than a year-and-a-half. Employees are asking employers for proof that it is safe and productive to come back to work. AIB International and Research Strategy Group will show you how to create a new workplace that leverages critical learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic and best-practices for pandemic preparedness.

Aug. 24, Noon CT.

To register, click here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qotNQur_QJuV4Crcby5BeA

