Bakers Urged to Focus on Sesame Labeling Law

DAVID ORGEL, American Bakers Association Bakery July 27, 2021

The new allergen labeling law for sesame doesn’t take effect for another year-and-a- half, but bakers should begin preparing now for the changes.

That was the take from speakers in the latest American Bakers Association Bake to the Future podcast.

“Even though it seems like a lot of lead time, bakers need to start working on it now to be ready for the January 1, 2023 compliance date,” said Meaghan Meyer, Senior Vice President of Food Safety and Quality, CraftMark Bakery. Meyer is also the Co-Chair of ABA’s Food Technical Regulatory Affairs Professionals Group.

