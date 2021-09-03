ABA: Our Deepest Gratitude

This year’s Labor Day will be an exciting one as friends and family can more safely come together to celebrate their community while enjoying baked goods paired with delicious grilled creations. Meanwhile, we encourage everyone to reflect on the holiday’s focus: the contributions and achievements of the American workforce, and specifically, the nearly 800,000 workers of the baking industry.

Throughout the public health emergency, the hardworking frontline workers of the baking industry have ensured American families have nutritious and delicious baked goods to put on the table. The quality, consistent work of these dedicated employees demands special recognition.

BRINGING MOMENTS OF JOY

The resilience and determination of the men and women on the baking industry’s frontlines deserve our deepest gratitude. As members of the country’s essential critical infrastructure, these baking and supplier employees have continued to show up to work every day through these challenging times.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association