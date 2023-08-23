Ready-to-Eat Food Market Assessment, by Category, by Packaging Type, by Distribution Channel, by End-user, by Region, Opportunities, and Forecast, to 2030

New York — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “Ready-To-Eat Food Market Assessment, By Category, By Packaging Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-user, By Region, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2016-2030F.

The Ready-To-Eat Food Market size was estimated at USD 251.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 379.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% from 2023 to 2030 driven by rising demand for innovative products with good quality. Sustainable packaging is necessary, in addition to the growing demand for various product options and pack sizes. Consumers may opt for a different food brand if the packaging is not recyclable, reusable, or compostable out of pure obligation to support environmental stewardship. To achieve a competitive edge in the market, companies are positioning their products based on criteria, such as product offers, quality, taste, flavour, pricing, size, packaging and marketing initiatives.

Factors such as hectic schedules, the increase in single-person households, and the growing popularity of delivery and takeout services contribute to the rise of the ready-to-eat food market. Some stores are now specializing in offering prepared meals for on-the-go consumption. The convenience of instant or easy-to-prepare snacks and ready meals has gained significant popularity, especially among working-class individuals, teenagers, people living in hostels, and bachelors. The immediate consumption and convenience factors are closely linked to the appeal of ready-to-eat food, as it provides a quick and easy meal solution along with disposable packaging support. Moreover, there is a changing trend towards incorporating more plant-based/vegan ingredients and adopting sustainable packaging with reduced plastic and waste. This shift is redefining how packaged food boxes are perceived, and brands are facing increasing pressure to offer environment-friendly products that are more effective in supporting the environment.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Reportlinker