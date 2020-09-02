Rojo’s Introduces Mexican Style Street Corn Dip

Delphos, Ohio – Rojo’s®, a leading brand of refrigerated, Restaurant-style and Homestyle salsas and dips, announced today the addition of a Mexican Style Street Corn Dip to its popular line. Loaded with a mouthwatering blend of yellow corn, roasted corn, green chilis, cheddar and cotija cheeses, Rojo’s® newest dip comes in a convenient 12-ounce microwaveable container and has no artificial flavors, or preservatives.

“Rojo’s Mexican Style Street Corn Dip is everything you could want in a dip and more. The recipe is inspired by a time-honored family recipe featuring high-quality ingredients and authentic Mexican flavors. The result is a delicious dip that is perfectly paired with chips as an appetizer or enjoyed on its own as a side dish,” said Eloise Cabral, Director of Marketing – Rojo’s Brand at Lakeview Farms, LLC.

Rojo’s® Mexican Street Corn Dip will be available in the refrigerated dairy/deli case at grocery stores nationwide beginning in September.

Rojo’s® line of fun, flavorful foods includes Restaurant Style & Homestyle Salsa, Hatch Chile Salsa, Southwest Fire Roasted Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Salsa con Queso, Queso Blanco, and 5-Layer Dip. All products are made with top quality ingredients and in small batches that are processed cold, never cooked, to ensure superior flavor and outstanding quality.

Rojo’s® is a brand of Lakeview Farms, LLC.

About Rojo’s®

Founded in 1985, Rojo’s® has a rich heritage in refrigerated foods, beginning with a secret homemade salsa recipe from Mexico that was brought to the U.S. in 1965. At the heart of the company’s nearly 30-year legacy are its artisan-crafted salsas which are made in small batches using premium, fresh-cut ingredients. Rojo’s® is available in the refrigerated dairy/deli case in grocery retailers including Walmart, Safeway, Kroger, Albertson’s, Ralph’s, Stater Bros., Winco, Costco and Sam’s Club stores. For additional information, please visit www.rojossalsa.com.

Lakeview Farms, LLC

Lakeview Farms, LLC, is a leading manufacturer of refrigerated desserts, dips, salsa, hummus and specialty products, marketing products under several brands including Senor Rico®, Rojo’s®, Tribe®, Salads of the Sea®, The Cheesecake Factory At Home® and Fresh Creations®. The company produces a wide range of products including pudding, gelatin, parfait, mousse desserts, and dairy, deli, and seafood dips. Learn more about Lakeview Farms, LLC, by visiting www.lakeviewfarms.com or calling (800) 755-9925.