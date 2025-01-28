Sabra’s New Must-Have Hummus Flavors – Falafel Style  & Chimichurri, Inspired By Top Culinary Destinations

America’s #1 Hummus Brand Brings a Taste of the World to Your Table

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — American consumers are seeking taste adventure[1] and Sabra® has got just the ticket. Transport your tastebuds with the latest hummus flavors from America’s #1 Hummus Brand*: Chimichurri and Falafel Style Hummus. Creamy and crave-worthy, Sabra is putting the best flavors of the world in your fridge.

Sabra Chimichurri Hummus: Inspired by the culinary traditions of South America, this delicious dip brings together zesty, Argentinian-inspired flavors with the goodness of hummus for a distinctly flavorful experience. Chimichurri sauce, known for its vibrant blend of herbs, garlic, and white wine vinegar, takes center stage in this bold and creamy hummus.

Sabra Falafel Style Hummus: Mediterranean inspired herbs and bold spices shine in this flavorful blend crafted to capture the authentic richness of the region’s cuisine. This creamy hummus is perfectly balanced with aromatic herbs and spices including cumin and parsley, delivering a distinct taste that evokes rich culinary traditions.

Last year, Sabra kicked off a series of bold-flavor launches by introducing Sabra Buffalo Hummus made with Frank’s RedHot®, Sabra Barbecue Hummus inspired by Stubb’s®, and Sabra Southwest Hummus. These new flavors were also launched in ready-to-go snack packs featuring Buffalo Hummus Dip & Tostitos® Tortilla Chips and Barbecue Hummus Dip & Fritos® The Original Corn Chips. In 2025 Sabra is expanding horizons with Chimichurri and Falafel Style Hummus and the journey ahead is full of delicious possibilities.

“These incredible new flavors let you snack your way around the world,” said Sabra’s Global Chief Research, Development, and Sustainability Officer Olugbenga Diyaolu. “Drawing inspiration from the zest of Latin America to the rich spices of the Mediterranean, each creamy, flavorful hummus is crafted to bring the taste of authentic global flavor home. Whether you’re a hummus fan looking for something new or just ready to take snacking to the next level, Sabra’s new flavors are inspired by international cuisines and turn every bite into a taste adventure.”

Global snacks are growing in popularity. Over 80% of refrigerated dip buyers love trying new types and flavors of foods and 78% love trying foods from different cultures and cuisines.[2] Now, there is no need to leave home to experience culinary richness from around world. Sabra’s latest hummus options pair deliciously with crunchy pretzels, veggies, chips and crackers. Each transportive flavor evokes a region’s rich culinary tradition, blending distinctive regional flavors with the goodness of hummus for a delicious, indulgent every-day feel good snack within reach. Sabra’s 10oz Chimichurri Hummus and Falafel Style Hummus are plant-based, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO and available online and in the deli department of your local supermarket.

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

With a rich history dating back to 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America’s iconic hummus brand. Hummus is a delicious and remarkably versatile plant-based dip, embraced by Americans across diet preferences. Proudly producing a variety of hummus and guacamole dips, Sabra exists to unite and delight the world around planet positive food.

Sabra hummus is made with wholesome chickpeas grown in the Pacific Northwest on family-owned farms and produced in Chesterfield County, VA. Sabra is headquartered in New York.

Sabra’s range of products includes offerings that are suitable for lifestyle choices like non-GMO**, vegetarian, gluten-free, kosher, and vegan items and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

