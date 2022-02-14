Schnucks Introduces Party Planning Order Ahead to 59 Stores

ST. LOUIS – As Schnuck Markets, Inc. continues to expand its fresh and convenient selections for customers while also enhancing e-commerce options, the company is now offering party planning order ahead via the Schnucks Rewards app and on the company’s website for pickup at 59 store locations across the Midwest (see locations below). Options include party platters, sandwiches, sides, soups, salads, appetizers, entrees and select bakery items.
“Customers at more than half our locations can now order what they want, when they want for their parties and family gatherings simply by using their smartphones, tablets and computers,” said Chace MacMullan, Schnucks Senior Director of Digital Experience. “To save customers time and hassle, orders are paid for in advance, and ready for pickup at the deli counter so there is no need for customers to wait in line at the checkout.”
To place an order from the app, customers set their “Home Store” to one of the locations listed below and then tap the “Shop” option. To order from the Schnucks website, customers should visit the Party Planning section and enter their zip code to find a location near them. Orders should be placed at least 72 hours in advance of the desired pickup time.
As an added bonus, first-time party planning order ahead customers will earn an extra 250 Schnucks Rewards points. Customers can download the Schnucks Rewards app in the App Store or Google Play.
About Schnucks
Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2021 rankings, Schnucks is the 160th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.
Schnucks locations offering Party Planning Order Ahead:
Missouri:
Affton, 10070 Gravois Road, Affton, MO 63123
Richardson Crossing, 3900 Vogel Road, Arnold, MO 63010
Ballwin, 15425 Manchester Road, Ballwin, MO 63011
Bridgeton, 11253 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044
Cape Girardeau, 19 South Kingshighway ,Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Columbia, 1400 Forum Blvd., Columbia, MO 65203
Cottleville, 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville, MO 63304
Crestwood, 9540 Watson Road, Crestwood, MO 63126
Town Square, 7909 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368
Des Peres, 12332 Manchester Road, Des Peres, MO 63131
Eureka, 245 East 5th Street, Eureka, MO 63025
Dillon, 20 Dillon Plaza Drive, High Ridge, MO 63049
Farmington, 942 Valley Creek Drive, Farmington, MO 63640
Festus, 1181 Gannon Plaza, Festus, MO 63028
Cross Keys, 13987 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, MO 63033
Ladue, 8867 Ladue Road, Ladue, MO 63124
Lake Saint Louis, 101 Civic Center Drive, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367
Dorsett ,2030 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043
Dardenne Crossing, 3029 Highway K, O’Fallon, MO 63368
O’Fallon, 8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway, O’Fallon, MO 63366
Richmond Center, 6600 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights, MO 63117
Lindenwood, 1900 First Capitol Drive, St. Charles, MO 63301
Zumbehl, 1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles, MO 63303
Arsenal, 5055 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO 63139
Butler Hill, 4333 Butler Hill Road, St. Louis, MO 63128
Clayton & Lindbergh, 10275 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63124
Hampton Village, 60 Hampton Village Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63109
Lindell, 4171 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108
Loughborough, 1020 Loughborough Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111
Harvester, 48 Plaza 94 Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376
Mid Rivers, 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376
Woods Mill, 1060 Woods Mill Road, Town & Country, MO 63017
Twin Oaks, 1393 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO 63021
Washington, 2073 Washington Crossing, Washington, MO 63090
Wentzville, 1960 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO 63385
Illinois:
Belleville West, 5720 North Belt West, Belleville, IL 62226
Carlyle Avenue, 800 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, IL 62221
Bethalto, 72 Airport Plaza, Bethalto, IL 62010
Champaign, 109 North Mattis Ave., Champaign, IL 61821
Cherry Valley, 2206 Barnes Blvd., Cherry Valley, IL 61112
Collinsville, 501 Beltline Road, Collinsville, IL 62234
Edwardsville, 2222 Troy Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025
Fairview Heights, 625 Lincoln Highway, Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Godfrey, 2712 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL 62035
Granite City, 3100 Madison Ave., Granite City, IL 62040
Loves Park, 1810 Harlem Road, Loves Park, IL 61111
Seven Hills, 9087 East US Highway 50, O’Fallon, IL 62269
Peoria, 4200 North University Street, Peoria, IL 61614
East State, 6410 East State Street, Rockford, IL 61108
Roscoe, 4860 Hononegah Road, Roscoe, IL 61073
Savoy, 1301 Savoy Plaza Lane, Savoy, IL 61874
Montvale, 2801 Chatham Road, Springfield, IL 62704
Swansea, 2665 North Illinois Street, Swansea, IL 62226
Waterloo, 150 Waterloo Commons Drive, Waterloo, IL 62298
Indiana:
Darmstadt, 600 East Booneville-New Harmony Road, Evansville, IN 47725
Evansville West, 4500 West Lloyd Expressway, Evansville, IN 47712
Green River, 3501 North Green River Road, Evansville, IN 47715
Lawndale, 5000 Washington Ave., Evansville, IN 47715
Newburgh, 8301 Bell Oaks Drive, Newburgh, IN 47630