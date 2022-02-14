Schnucks Introduces Party Planning Order Ahead to 59 Stores

ST. LOUIS – As Schnuck Markets, Inc. continues to expand its fresh and convenient selections for customers while also enhancing e-commerce options, the company is now offering party planning order ahead via the Schnucks Rewards app and on the company’s website for pickup at 59 store locations across the Midwest (see locations below). Options include party platters, sandwiches, sides, soups, salads, appetizers, entrees and select bakery items.

“Customers at more than half our locations can now order what they want, when they want for their parties and family gatherings simply by using their smartphones, tablets and computers,” said Chace MacMullan, Schnucks Senior Director of Digital Experience. “To save customers time and hassle, orders are paid for in advance, and ready for pickup at the deli counter so there is no need for customers to wait in line at the checkout.”

To place an order from the app, customers set their “Home Store” to one of the locations listed below and then tap the “Shop” option. To order from the Schnucks website, customers should visit the Party Planning section and enter their zip code to find a location near them. Orders should be placed at least 72 hours in advance of the desired pickup time.

As an added bonus, first-time party planning order ahead customers will earn an extra 250 Schnucks Rewards points. Customers can download the Schnucks Rewards app in the App Store or Google Play.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2021 rankings, Schnucks is the 160th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.



Schnucks locations offering Party Planning Order Ahead:

Missouri:

Affton, 10070 Gravois Road, Affton, MO 63123

Richardson Crossing, 3900 Vogel Road, Arnold, MO 63010

Ballwin, 15425 Manchester Road, Ballwin, MO 63011

Bridgeton, 11253 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044

Cape Girardeau, 19 South Kingshighway ,Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Columbia, 1400 Forum Blvd., Columbia, MO 65203

Cottleville, 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville, MO 63304

Crestwood, 9540 Watson Road, Crestwood, MO 63126

Town Square, 7909 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368

Des Peres, 12332 Manchester Road, Des Peres, MO 63131

Eureka, 245 East 5th Street, Eureka, MO 63025

Dillon, 20 Dillon Plaza Drive, High Ridge, MO 63049

Farmington, 942 Valley Creek Drive, Farmington, MO 63640

Festus, 1181 Gannon Plaza, Festus, MO 63028

Cross Keys, 13987 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, MO 63033

Ladue, 8867 Ladue Road, Ladue, MO 63124

Lake Saint Louis, 101 Civic Center Drive, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367

Dorsett ,2030 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Dardenne Crossing, 3029 Highway K, O’Fallon, MO 63368

O’Fallon, 8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway, O’Fallon, MO 63366

Richmond Center, 6600 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights, MO 63117

Lindenwood, 1900 First Capitol Drive, St. Charles, MO 63301

Zumbehl, 1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles, MO 63303

Arsenal, 5055 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO 63139

Butler Hill, 4333 Butler Hill Road, St. Louis, MO 63128

Clayton & Lindbergh, 10275 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63124

Hampton Village, 60 Hampton Village Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63109

Lindell, 4171 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108

Loughborough, 1020 Loughborough Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111

Harvester, 48 Plaza 94 Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376

Mid Rivers, 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376

Woods Mill, 1060 Woods Mill Road, Town & Country, MO 63017

Twin Oaks, 1393 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO 63021

Washington, 2073 Washington Crossing, Washington, MO 63090

Wentzville, 1960 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO 63385

Illinois:

Belleville West, 5720 North Belt West, Belleville, IL 62226

Carlyle Avenue, 800 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, IL 62221

Bethalto, 72 Airport Plaza, Bethalto, IL 62010

Champaign, 109 North Mattis Ave., Champaign, IL 61821

Cherry Valley, 2206 Barnes Blvd., Cherry Valley, IL 61112

Collinsville, 501 Beltline Road, Collinsville, IL 62234

Edwardsville, 2222 Troy Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Fairview Heights, 625 Lincoln Highway, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Godfrey, 2712 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL 62035

Granite City, 3100 Madison Ave., Granite City, IL 62040

Loves Park, 1810 Harlem Road, Loves Park, IL 61111

Seven Hills, 9087 East US Highway 50, O’Fallon, IL 62269

Peoria, 4200 North University Street, Peoria, IL 61614

East State, 6410 East State Street, Rockford, IL 61108

Roscoe, 4860 Hononegah Road, Roscoe, IL 61073

Savoy, 1301 Savoy Plaza Lane, Savoy, IL 61874

Montvale, 2801 Chatham Road, Springfield, IL 62704

Swansea, 2665 North Illinois Street, Swansea, IL 62226

Waterloo, 150 Waterloo Commons Drive, Waterloo, IL 62298

Indiana:

Darmstadt, 600 East Booneville-New Harmony Road, Evansville, IN 47725

Evansville West, 4500 West Lloyd Expressway, Evansville, IN 47712

Green River, 3501 North Green River Road, Evansville, IN 47715

Lawndale, 5000 Washington Ave., Evansville, IN 47715

Newburgh, 8301 Bell Oaks Drive, Newburgh, IN 47630