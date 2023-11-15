Sonoma Creamery Appoints The Touch Agency as Strategic National Retail Sales Partner

SONOMA, CA, USA — Sonoma Creamery, the renowned producer of artisanal and wholesome cheese snacks, has announced a strategic partnership with The Touch Agency, a leading player in the retail sales and brand management industry. This exciting collaboration comes on the heels of Sonoma Creamery’s brand refresh, which has seen remarkable success in recent months, and the much-anticipated launch of Sonoma Creamery’s Pizza Crisp line.

Sonoma Creamery has a proud tradition of crafting high-quality, flavorful, and nutritious cheese snacks that have been cherished by customers across the nation for decades. The company’s commitment to creating delicious, gluten-free, and protein-packed snacks has made them a household name, earning a reputation for producing snacks that deliver a satisfying crunch and an explosion of flavor with every bite.

The recent brand refresh undertaken by Sonoma Creamery has reinvigorated the company’s image, positioning them for even greater success in the competitive snack market. The rebranding efforts have effectively captured the essence of Sonoma Creamery’s products and values, emphasizing their dedication to using simple, high-quality ingredients and a commitment to sustainable and responsible production practices.

The highlight of this exciting announcement is the introduction of Sonoma Creamery’s Pizza Crisp line. Building upon the legacy of their award-winning cheese crisps, the new Pizza Crisp line features a delectable blend of real mozzarella cheese and savory herbs and spices, delivering the authentic taste of pizza in a crispy snack format. With the introduction of the Pizza Crisp line, offering three consumer favorites in Pepperoni Pizza, Tomato Basil Pizza and Veggie Supreme Pizza, Sonoma Creamery is set to revolutionize the snack market, providing a guilt-free way for consumers to indulge in their favorite pizza flavors anytime, anywhere.

“To propel the brand’s expansion and reach a wider audience, we are thrilled to partner with The Touch Agency,” say John Crean, President & CEO of Sonoma Creamery. “With a track record of success in the retail sales and brand management sector, The Touch Agency brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will play a pivotal role in elevating Sonoma Creamery’s presence in the market.”

The Touch Agency is equally excited about the partnership, with EVP of Marketing Services, Client Management Kent Spalding stating, “We are honored to work with Sonoma Creamery and help them achieve their goals in the retail market. Their brand refresh and new Pizza Crisp line are a testament to their dedication to quality and we are confident that consumers will love their products.”

The partnership between Sonoma Creamery and The Touch Agency is a strategic move designed to capitalize on the momentum of Sonoma Creamery’s brand refresh and the launch of the Pizza Crisp line. Together, these two industry leaders are set to usher in a new era of success for Sonoma Creamery, making its delicious, wholesome snacks more accessible to consumers nationwide.

As Sonoma Creamery and The Touch Agency embark on this exciting journey, they are committed to delivering an exceptional snacking experience that is unrivaled in quality and taste.

About Sonoma Creamery:

Sonoma Creamery, founded in 1931, is the leading producer of artisanal and wholesome cheese and cheese snacks made from simple, high-quality ingredients like 100% real rBST-free cheese. Their commitment to crafting delicious, gluten-free, and protein-packed snacks has earned them a loyal following of snack enthusiasts across the United States.

About The Touch Agency:

The Touch Agency is a prominent player in the retail sales and brand management industry, specializing in helping brands reach their full potential through strategic partnerships, marketing expertise, and an extensive network of retail connections. Their proven track record in brand management and sales makes them an invaluable partner for Sonoma Creamery’s continued success.